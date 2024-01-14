en English
Czechia

Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open

Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, endured a grueling match against Japanese wildcard Mai Hontama, emerging victorious to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Krejcikova, the ninth-seeded player from the Czech Republic, faced significant difficulties with her service game on the famed Margaret Court Arena, resulting in her being broken six times by the 122nd ranked Hontama.

Rocky Start for Krejcikova

Despite being down in the first set and trailing in the second, Krejcikova managed to stage a remarkable recovery, winning the second set 6-4. Hontama, only 24 and participating in her second Grand Slam, began the match strongly, breaking Krejcikova twice in the first set.

Turning the Tide

However, Krejcikova’s tenacity coupled with a powerful forehand winner in the ninth game of the second set changed the course of the match. The 28-year-old Czech player was forced to take a medical timeout for heavy strapping on her foot and ankle when she was leading 3-2 in the deciding set.

Comeback Victory

Undeterred by the injury, she returned to the court to break Hontama in the eighth game and eventually clinched the match as Hontama committed a forehand error. The match, which lasted two and a half hours, tested Krejcikova’s mettle, with the Czech player expressing relief after the match and attributing her come-from-behind victory to her never-give-up attitude.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

