Asia

Barbados’ Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan’s Amaty

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
Barbados’ Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan’s Amaty

Shonte Seale, the vice-captain of Barbados’ national volleyball team, has embarked on a new chapter of her professional career by entering into a significant contract to play volleyball in Asia. This move marks a significant milestone in the 25-year-old’s career, who has been a cornerstone of Barbados’ volleyball success in recent years.

Seizing Global Opportunities

The agreement, inked with Amaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, spans an initial two-year duration with an option to extend for a third year. The contract could potentially see Seale participating in the prestigious Asian Cup. This opportunity came to fruition after Seale signed up with Image4sports and her agent, Ira Andusenko from Ukraine.

An Illustrious Volleyball Journey

Seale’s journey in the sport of volleyball is peppered with significant achievements. She represented Barbados at the 2023 Caribbean Zonal Championships, playing a pivotal role in clinching the bronze for the team in Suriname. Prior to her exploits on the volleyball court, she represented her country in both junior and senior netball games, demonstrating her versatility as an athlete.

A Blend of Academics and Athletics

Off the court, Seale is equally accomplished. Her academic prowess saw her earn a scholarship at Norfolk State University, where she graduated in Intra-Disciplinary Studies with a minor in Accounting. This blend of athletic and academic accomplishments underlines Seale’s holistic development and her dedication to achieving success in all fields.

As Seale embarks on this new journey, she carries the hopes and aspirations of not just her team and country, but also all those young athletes who dream of making it big on the global stage. Her story is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of one’s dreams.

Asia Barbados Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

