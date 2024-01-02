en English
Barbados

Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:51 am EST
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards

The cricketing landscape of Barbados is set for an electrifying contest as the Settlers face off against the Pelicans in the eleventh match of the ongoing Barbados T10 2023-24 season. At the vanguard of the leaderboard with a clean sweep of victories in their previous games, the Settlers seem to be in an indomitable form, while the Pelicans, presently perched at the fifth position, have only managed to secure a single win in their three matches.

Setting the Stage

The battle lines are drawn at the Desmond Haynes Oval, a pitch renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, offering little succour to pacers, while providing spinners with a vital role in the middle overs. Historically, the Settlers have emerged victorious in both their face-offs against the Pelicans. The match, scheduled for January 2, 2024, at 09:30 PM, promises to be an enthralling encounter.

(Read Also: Early Morning Two-Car Collision Disrupts Tranquility in St Michael, Barbados)

Players to Watch

Among the players who are likely to make a significant impact are Kadeem Alleyne and Jonathan Drakes from the Settlers, as well as Carlos Brathwaite and Kevin Wickham from the Pelicans. Alleyne, with his all-round abilities, and Drakes, known for scoring vital runs, have been instrumental in Settlers’ success in the tournament. On the other hand, Brathwaite’s explosive batting and Wickham’s economical bowling have been the highlights for the Pelicans.

(Read Also: Barbados Braces for Economic Challenges in 2024 Due to Global Shipping Disruptions)

The Prediction

Pegging a likely winner for the upcoming game is a challenging task, given the unpredictable nature of T10 cricket. However, the Settlers, with their current form and historical advantage, seem to be the favorites. That said, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, and a single match-changing performance can tilt the scales.

Barbados Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

