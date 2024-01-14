Barbados’ Rasheeme Griffith Gears Up for Paris Olympics

Barbados’ most gifted 400-metre hurdler, Rasheeme Griffith, is setting the stage for the upcoming Paris Olympics. With his eyes set on the grand event scheduled from July 26 to August 11, Griffith is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations. Heralded for his extraordinary skills and speed, he holds the national record for Barbados in the 400-metre hurdles.

Preparing for the Collegiate Indoor Season

Griffith is in his fifth season with the University of Tennessee, where he is diligently preparing for the collegiate indoor season. The university’s athletics program, renowned for its rigorous training and talented athletes, has been instrumental in Griffith’s development as a top-tier hurdler.

Reflecting on Past Successes

Last year was a significant one for the 23-year-old athlete. He clinched a fifth-place finish at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship with a time of 49.17 seconds in June. This achievement was closely followed by a silver medal in the 4×400-metre relay at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, where he clocked in an impressive 3:02.12 minutes in El Salvador.

Aiming for Olympic Glory

Griffith’s personal best time, which is also the Barbados national record, is an impressive 49.00 seconds, set during the semi-final of the NCAA Championship. This record not only showcases his exceptional talent but also his potential to make a significant impact at the Paris Olympics. As the world awaits the upcoming games, all eyes will be on Griffith as he aims to bring glory to Barbados.