Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans

As the sun sets on an eventful year and rises on the promise of a new one, the Barbados Netball Association (BNA) unveils an ambitious blueprint for the future of netball in the nation. The association’s president, Dr. Carmeta Douglin, has outlined several key objectives that underscore the BNA’s commitment to the sport and its players.

Planting the Seeds for the Future

The centerpiece of the BNA’s vision is the completion of the Multi-Sport Complex at the Netball Stadium, slated for April 2024. This facility is more than just a brick-and-mortar project—it represents a substantial leap forward for netball in Barbados, expected to dramatically improve the conditions for domestic matches and provide a solid platform for the sport’s growth.

(Read Also: Barbados Welcomes 2024 with Fireworks Spectacle at Lonestar Beach)

Infusing Prosperity into the Game

Financial prosperity is a crucial component of the BNA’s plan. The association aims to establish a new Premier League with an enticing incentive—a prize money pot. In tandem, securing major sponsorship deals is high on the BNA’s priority list, a move designed to provide a financial cushion for the sport and its players. Furthermore, the BNA is committed to providing stipends for national players, acknowledging their dedication and hard work while offering them financial stability.

(Read Also: Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising ‘Frightening’ Threatening Language)

An Appeal for Unity and Support

These ambitious goals aren’t the sole responsibility of the BNA. The association is calling for the support of all stakeholders in the netball community, from clubs and teams to officials and sponsors. This collective effort is crucial in achieving a successful 2024 netball year and beyond. As the BNA gears up to celebrate 50 years of netball in Barbados in 2025, it extends a heartfelt thank you to those who have contributed to the sport’s success in 2023 and sends warm New Year greetings to the netball community.

Read More