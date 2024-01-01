en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Barbados

Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:31 am EST
Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans

As the sun sets on an eventful year and rises on the promise of a new one, the Barbados Netball Association (BNA) unveils an ambitious blueprint for the future of netball in the nation. The association’s president, Dr. Carmeta Douglin, has outlined several key objectives that underscore the BNA’s commitment to the sport and its players.

Planting the Seeds for the Future

The centerpiece of the BNA’s vision is the completion of the Multi-Sport Complex at the Netball Stadium, slated for April 2024. This facility is more than just a brick-and-mortar project—it represents a substantial leap forward for netball in Barbados, expected to dramatically improve the conditions for domestic matches and provide a solid platform for the sport’s growth.

(Read Also: Barbados Welcomes 2024 with Fireworks Spectacle at Lonestar Beach)

Infusing Prosperity into the Game

Financial prosperity is a crucial component of the BNA’s plan. The association aims to establish a new Premier League with an enticing incentive—a prize money pot. In tandem, securing major sponsorship deals is high on the BNA’s priority list, a move designed to provide a financial cushion for the sport and its players. Furthermore, the BNA is committed to providing stipends for national players, acknowledging their dedication and hard work while offering them financial stability.

(Read Also: Barbados Chief Magistrate Raises Alarm Over Rising ‘Frightening’ Threatening Language)

An Appeal for Unity and Support

These ambitious goals aren’t the sole responsibility of the BNA. The association is calling for the support of all stakeholders in the netball community, from clubs and teams to officials and sponsors. This collective effort is crucial in achieving a successful 2024 netball year and beyond. As the BNA gears up to celebrate 50 years of netball in Barbados in 2025, it extends a heartfelt thank you to those who have contributed to the sport’s success in 2023 and sends warm New Year greetings to the netball community.

Read More

0
Barbados Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Barbados

See more
3 hours ago
Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with '20 Years of Light' Exhibition
In a vibrant celebration of two decades of creativity and artistry, the Barbados Photographic Society (BPS) is set to commemorate its 20th anniversary with a physical exhibition aptly titled ’20 Years of Light.’ The exhibition is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 10, 2024, in partnership with the National Cultural Foundation of
Barbados Photographic Society Celebrates 20 Years with '20 Years of Light' Exhibition
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
9 hours ago
Clash of Titans: Guardians vs Titans in the Barbados T10 Cricket Series
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
14 hours ago
Saffie Joseph Jr. Secures Double Win at Gulfstream Park, Extends Season Lead
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
4 hours ago
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates for Longer Tenure
7 hours ago
Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates for Longer Tenure
Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados
7 hours ago
Protexxa Pioneers AI Training Program for Youth in Barbados
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
27 seconds
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
33 seconds
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
43 seconds
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
53 seconds
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
1 min
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
2 mins
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
2 mins
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
2 mins
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
2 mins
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
45 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
47 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app