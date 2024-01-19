Barbados Invests $50 Million in ICC T20 World Cup: A Revitalization of Cricket and Community

Barbados is investing $50 million in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, re-energizing Kensington Oval and fortifying the very bedrock of cricket in the nation. Noel Lynch, Chairman of the National Organising Committee, underscored in a recent press conference that the redevelopment blueprint encompasses the in-door facility at Kensington Oval and three additional venues. The committee's aspiration is to cultivate a sense of ownership among Barbadians for the World Cup by integrating them at every stage.

Revitalizing West Indies Cricket

The World Cup is viewed as a golden opportunity to rejuvenate West Indies cricket, by amplifying participation and fan engagement. Half of the $50 million fund is allocated for the refurbishment of the iconic Kensington Oval, while the remaining half is dedicated to the broader redevelopment of cricket in Barbados, signifying a crucial investment in the future of the sport.

Adding a Cultural Dimension

Partnerships with Legends Barbados, the Ministry of Culture, and the National Cultural Foundation are in progress to infuse a cultural aspect into the World Cup. This initiative aims to present the rich cultural tapestry of Barbados to the world, leveraging the global spotlight that the World Cup brings. The event, scheduled to unfold in the Caribbean and the United States in June, promises to be a grand spectacle of cricket and culture.

Engaging the Community

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is actively promoting the event, elucidating the potential it holds for tourism and local businesses. A fresh transportation strategy featuring park-and-ride systems is slated for implementation, along with entertainment and vending opportunities. These measures are designed to enhance the experience for fans and stimulate local creativity. Simultaneously, fan zones and watch party areas will be established to foster community engagement during the World Cup, making it a truly immersive and inclusive event.