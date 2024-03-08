Barbadian Zane Maloney Dominates F2 Season Opener in Bahrain with Historic Double Win

Barbadian racing sensation, Zane Maloney, made an indelible mark on the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship by clinching both the sprint and feature races in the season opener at Bahrain International Circuit. This remarkable achievement not only showcases Maloney's exceptional driving skills but also sets a high bar for his competitors in the races ahead.

Advertisment

Rising Star on the Track

Maloney, who had a challenging first season in Formula 2, has come back stronger and more determined. Starting third on the grid, he showcased a blend of strategic acumen and aggressive driving to take the lead and ultimately win both races. His victories in Bahrain are a testament to his growth as a driver and his team's hard work during the off-season. The 20-year-old Barbadian's double win marks a significant milestone, being his first victories in Formula 2 following a winless debut season. This performance at the Bahrain International Circuit signals Maloney's readiness to contend for the championship title.

Competition Heats Up

Advertisment

The opening round of the season also highlighted the prowess of newcomers to the F2 circuit. Spanish rookie Pepe Martí and Estonian driver Paul Aron, both making their mark with podium finishes, are illustrative of the depth of talent in this year's championship. Martí's consistent performance across the sprint and feature races, culminating in a second-place finish behind Maloney, and Aron's impressive drive from twelfth to third, set the stage for an intensely competitive season.

Looking Ahead to Jeddah

With little time to rest, Maloney and his team must now prepare for the next challenge at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, known as the world's fastest street circuit. Maloney's victories in Bahrain have undoubtedly boosted his confidence, but the unique demands of Jeddah's track layout will require a different strategy and approach. As the F2 circus moves to Saudi Arabia, all eyes will be on whether Maloney can maintain his momentum and whether his rivals can close the gap.

The early success of Zane Maloney in the 2024 FIA Formula 2 season has set an exhilarating tone for the championship. With new talents emerging and established drivers stepping up their game, the stage is set for one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory. Maloney's historic double win in Bahrain is not just a personal triumph but a signal that the battle for supremacy in Formula 2 is wide open.