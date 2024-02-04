Bank of Ireland Rugby League Matches: A Weekend Full of Thrills and Spills

Over the thrilling weekend of February 3rd and 4th, 2024, the green fields of Ireland were alive with the sounds of roaring spectators, whistles, and the thunderous collision of players as the Bank of Ireland (BOI) Junior and Senior Leagues showcased a series of enthralling rugby matches across various divisions.

BOI J1A League: A Weekend of Nail-Biting Finishes

Saturday's match in the BOI J1A League saw a heated face-off between Westport and Tuam. In a game of razor-thin margins, Tuam managed to secure a narrow victory with a final score of 28 to 26. The following day was no less intense, with three more J1A League matches taking place. The University of Galway and Ballinrobe battled it out, with the former claiming a hard-fought victory at 22 to 17. In another exciting game, Connemara triumphed over Dunmore, marking a solid win with a score of 36 to 20.

A Powerful Show in the J1B and J1C Leagues

In the J1B League, it was a weekend of clear dominance for some. Ballinasloe, in particular, showed their prowess against Corrib, securing a substantial lead and concluding the game at 32 to 3. Buccaneers 2nds faced Ballyhaunis in a tight match, but the Buccaneers managed to edge their opponents out, winning 25 to 13. The game between Monivea and Corinthians 2nds provided some nail-biting moments, with Monivea narrowly pulling ahead to claim a 17 to 21 victory. The J1C League saw Carrick on Shannon overwhelming Tuam 2nds with an impressive 44 to 5 triumph, while Galwegians 2nds scraped past Creggs 2nds with a 20 to 17 win.

Grand Finale: J2A League and Senior Women's League

The J2A League witnessed a resounding victory for Galwegians 3rds over Loughrea 2nds, with the final score reading 49 to 12. It was Gort who clinched a narrow victory in a neck-to-neck match against Portumna, finishing at 15 to 12. The BOI Connacht Senior Women's League saw a tense face-off between Tuam Oughterard and Westport. The former emerged victorious, etching the final score at 17 to 12, wrapping up a weekend of intense rugby action across Ireland.