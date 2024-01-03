Bangor High School Girls’ Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback to Defeat Oxford Hills

The Bangor High School girls’ basketball team, in a display of sheer determination and skill, surged past Oxford Hills, the defending state AA champions, in a riveting encounter. Despite trailing 24-9 at the end of a challenging first half, the Rams made a remarkable comeback, securing a final score of 44-38. The victory marked a notable improvement in Bangor’s season record, raising it to an undefeated 6-0, while Oxford Hills slipped to 2-3.

A Tale of Two Halves

The game was undoubtedly a tale of two halves. The first half was dominated by Oxford Hills, with Bangor struggling to keep pace. But the tables turned dramatically in the second half, as Bangor staged a spirited comeback. The Rams outscored Oxford Hills 20-2 in the third quarter and shot an impressive 8-for-14 from the floor during that period. In contrast, Oxford Hills managed only a 1-for-9 shooting record.

Avery Clark and Dalaney Horr: The Game Changers

Two sophomore stars, Avery Clark and Dalaney Horr, played pivotal roles in the Rams’ comeback. Clark, who ended the game with 14 points and five rebounds, scored 10 of her points in the second half. Horr followed suit, contributing all her 12 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Their performances were instrumental in turning around the game, and they will undoubtedly be the ones to watch in the upcoming games.

Strategic Adjustments and Oxford Hills’ Shortcomings

Notably, strategic adjustments such as a switch to man-to-man defense also played a significant role in Bangor’s victory. On the flip side, Oxford Hills, despite a strong start, lagged in the second half of the game. The team’s coach, Nate Pelletier, acknowledged the need for better play throughout the game. The absence of Tristen Derenburger, a key 3-point shooter, due to injury, could also have been a factor in their defeat.

Both teams are gearing up for their next games on Thursday, with Bangor set to face Edward Little and Oxford Hills competing against Cheverus. Fans of both teams will be eagerly waiting to see how these matches unfold.