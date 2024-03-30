Bangladeshi mountaineer Babar Ali to embark on Everest, Lhotse expedition

Chattogram's very own Babar Ali announced his ambitious plan to conquer Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, marking a historic first for Bangladesh. Everest, peaking at 29,028 feet, and Lhotse, at 27,940 feet, represent formidable challenges individually, but attempting both in a single expedition is unprecedented in the country's climbing history. The announcement was made at a press conference held by the mountaineering group 'Vertical Dreamers' at Chittagong Press Club, setting the stage for a thrilling adventure.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

Babar's journey to this moment has been years in the making. A doctor by profession and a mountaineer at heart, he embarked on his climbing career back in 2014, with treks through the Chittagong Hill Tracts and several Himalayan peaks under his belt. His notable achievement includes being the first Bangladeshi to scale Mount Ama Dablam in 2022, a feat that underscores his technical skill and determination. With Everest Pharmaceuticals backing him and support pouring in from various quarters, Babar is well-prepared for the daunting task ahead.

The Road to the Top

The expedition's roadmap is clear, albeit challenging. Babar is slated to leave for Nepal on April 1st, where after finalizing paperwork and securing necessary equipment, he will proceed to Lukla. From there, a week's trek will lead him to the base camp, the launching pad for his ascent. The summit attempts for Everest and Lhotse are expected to occur between the third and last weeks of May, contingent on favorable weather conditions. This meticulous planning reflects the gravity of the undertaking and Babar's commitment to his goal.

More Than a Climb

Babar Ali's attempt to scale Everest and Lhotse is more than just a personal challenge; it's a testament to human spirit and perseverance. As a pioneering venture for a Bangladeshi mountaineer, it carries national pride and the hopes of countless enthusiasts. His journey from a trekker in the Chittagong Hill Tracts to standing on the brink of history encapsulates the essence of adventure and exploration. Regardless of the outcome, Babar's expedition is set to inspire a new generation of climbers in Bangladesh and beyond.