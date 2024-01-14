en English
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s leading franchise-based cricket tournament, has been grappling with infrastructure and training facility challenges since its inception in 2012. The congested conditions at the National Academy ground in Mirpur serve as a vivid illustration of the ongoing problems. Here, players from a variety of franchises often jostle for training space.

Infrastructure Dilemma

While it may seem that teams are diversifying their training grounds in the current season, this shift is largely attributed to construction work at the Mirpur facility rather than a systemic upgrade in the league’s infrastructure. Unlike franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), such as the Kolkata Knight Riders or the Chennai Super Kings, which boast their own year-round state-of-the-art facilities, most BPL teams are devoid of personal training grounds.

Exceptions and Challenges

The sole outlier is the Rangpur Riders, owned by the Bashundhara Group, with access to the contemporary Bashundhara Sports Complex. While there are ambitions among some BPL teams to cultivate their own facilities, they confront a myriad of hurdles. These include a lack of clarity from the league organizers regarding long-term participation and the financial challenges associated with infrastructure investment.

Uncertainty and Investment

This uncertainty has deterred teams from committing to significant infrastructure investments, leaving the BPL lagging in providing the requisite support for its franchises to flourish. The situation underscores the league’s need to reassess its approach towards infrastructure development and long-term sustainability. Without necessary changes, the BPL may continue to lag behind other global cricket leagues in terms of infrastructure and training facilities.

Bangladesh Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

