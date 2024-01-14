Bangladesh Premier League: A Struggle Towards Infrastructure Development

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the country’s leading franchise-based cricket tournament, has been grappling with infrastructure and training facility challenges since its inception in 2012. The congested conditions at the National Academy ground in Mirpur serve as a vivid illustration of the ongoing problems. Here, players from a variety of franchises often jostle for training space.

Infrastructure Dilemma

While it may seem that teams are diversifying their training grounds in the current season, this shift is largely attributed to construction work at the Mirpur facility rather than a systemic upgrade in the league’s infrastructure. Unlike franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), such as the Kolkata Knight Riders or the Chennai Super Kings, which boast their own year-round state-of-the-art facilities, most BPL teams are devoid of personal training grounds.

Exceptions and Challenges

The sole outlier is the Rangpur Riders, owned by the Bashundhara Group, with access to the contemporary Bashundhara Sports Complex. While there are ambitions among some BPL teams to cultivate their own facilities, they confront a myriad of hurdles. These include a lack of clarity from the league organizers regarding long-term participation and the financial challenges associated with infrastructure investment.

Uncertainty and Investment

This uncertainty has deterred teams from committing to significant infrastructure investments, leaving the BPL lagging in providing the requisite support for its franchises to flourish. The situation underscores the league’s need to reassess its approach towards infrastructure development and long-term sustainability. Without necessary changes, the BPL may continue to lag behind other global cricket leagues in terms of infrastructure and training facilities.