en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

In a bold move, the Bangladesh Football Federation’s (BFF) appeal committee has overruled a previous decision, reinstating Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protisthan (BKSP) and one of its coaches, Mohammad Shahinul Haque, in the world of football. BKSP, the country’s sole sports education institute, had suffered a one-year suspension and a fine of Tk 100,000 imposed by the BFF disciplinary committee over allegations of forgery and falsification of players’ identities.

Reversal of Suspension: A Sigh of Relief for BKSP

The decision to overturn the suspension, made on December 28, was not publicized immediately. BKSP, an institution integral to the country’s sports ecosystem, was barred from participating in BFF competitions, creating a noticeable void in the football landscape. The reinstatement comes as a significant relief for the embattled institute, paving the way for its players to once again demonstrate their skills on the field.

Additional Decisions: Coach Shahinul Haque and Nazrul Islam

Alongside lifting the ban on BKSP, the appeal committee also reversed the suspension and monetary penalty on coach Mohammad Shahinul Haque. The committee further urged clubs and institutes to maintain transparency when dealing with BKSP, particularly concerning player transfers. This advice aims to prevent future incidents of forgery or falsification.

In a separate development, the committee reduced the suspension of Abahani manager, Nazrul Islam, from four matches to two. The decision followed Islam’s expulsion from the Independence Cup semifinal match against Bashundhara Kings over a heated outburst. However, the committee decided to maintain the monetary fine of Tk 30,000 against him.

Implications and Future Expectations

The committee’s decision to overturn the suspension signifies a renewed focus on integrity and transparency in Bangladesh’s football scene. The reversal indicates a commitment to fairness and due process, while the maintained fine against Islam underlines a firm stance against unsportsmanlike conduct. As the dust settles on these controversies, the hope remains that players and teams can refocus on the love of the game, fostering a robust, fair, and exciting football culture in Bangladesh.

0
Bangladesh Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election

By Muhammad Jawad

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi

By Muhammad Jawad

Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

By Muhammad Jawad

Walton Plaza Launches Innovative Website, Aiming to Dominate Online Electronics Retail

By Muhammad Jawad

Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram's Human Chain Calls for Road Saf ...
@Accidents · 11 mins
Justice for Imran Hossain: Chattogram's Human Chain Calls for Road Saf ...
heart comment 0
Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan

By Muhammad Jawad

Govt not a party in Yunus case: Hasan
Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh Election Conduct: Legal Actions Initiated Against Two Political Figures
Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged ‘mental torture’ at work

By Muhammad Jawad

Jashore science and tech uni driver dies by suicide over alleged 'mental torture' at work
Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh plans to restart Covid-19 vaccination if infections surge
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
16 seconds
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
21 seconds
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
21 seconds
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
40 seconds
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
46 seconds
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
54 seconds
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
57 seconds
Cageside Community Star Ratings: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on AEW's Worlds End
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
58 seconds
Bobby Witt Jr.: The Rising Star of Kansas City Royals
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
59 seconds
Quadri Aruna Set to Challenge Hugo Calderano in WTT Finals Men Doha 2023
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app