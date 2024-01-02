Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque

In a bold move, the Bangladesh Football Federation’s (BFF) appeal committee has overruled a previous decision, reinstating Bangladesh Krira Shikha Protisthan (BKSP) and one of its coaches, Mohammad Shahinul Haque, in the world of football. BKSP, the country’s sole sports education institute, had suffered a one-year suspension and a fine of Tk 100,000 imposed by the BFF disciplinary committee over allegations of forgery and falsification of players’ identities.

Reversal of Suspension: A Sigh of Relief for BKSP

The decision to overturn the suspension, made on December 28, was not publicized immediately. BKSP, an institution integral to the country’s sports ecosystem, was barred from participating in BFF competitions, creating a noticeable void in the football landscape. The reinstatement comes as a significant relief for the embattled institute, paving the way for its players to once again demonstrate their skills on the field.

Additional Decisions: Coach Shahinul Haque and Nazrul Islam

Alongside lifting the ban on BKSP, the appeal committee also reversed the suspension and monetary penalty on coach Mohammad Shahinul Haque. The committee further urged clubs and institutes to maintain transparency when dealing with BKSP, particularly concerning player transfers. This advice aims to prevent future incidents of forgery or falsification.

In a separate development, the committee reduced the suspension of Abahani manager, Nazrul Islam, from four matches to two. The decision followed Islam’s expulsion from the Independence Cup semifinal match against Bashundhara Kings over a heated outburst. However, the committee decided to maintain the monetary fine of Tk 30,000 against him.

Implications and Future Expectations

The committee’s decision to overturn the suspension signifies a renewed focus on integrity and transparency in Bangladesh’s football scene. The reversal indicates a commitment to fairness and due process, while the maintained fine against Islam underlines a firm stance against unsportsmanlike conduct. As the dust settles on these controversies, the hope remains that players and teams can refocus on the love of the game, fostering a robust, fair, and exciting football culture in Bangladesh.