Bangladesh Completes First Phase of Mini Stadium Construction Project

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has successfully completed the construction of 125 mini stadiums across the country. The stadiums, named after Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the nation's founding leader, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, represent the first phase of a larger project dedicated to promoting sports and nurturing youth talent in every district.

Boosting Local Sports Infrastructure

The initiative, which sets out to establish a mini stadium in every upazila, is a testament to the government's commitment to enhance local sports infrastructure and encourage community participation. These stadiums, in addition to serving as sports grounds, will also act as hubs for community events and local gatherings, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among residents.

Emphasizing Maintenance and Utilization

Nazmul Hasan Papon, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has emphasized the importance of not just erecting these structures, but ensuring their proper utilization and maintenance. He has instructed the issuance of written guidelines detailing how these facilities should be used and maintained, demonstrating a long-term vision for the sustainability of these projects.

Anticipating Future Developments

While the completion of the first phase is a significant achievement, the vision does not stop there. The second phase is currently underway, with plans for an additional 186 mini stadiums in the pipeline. Alongside these developments, the Ministry is also reviewing the construction of stadiums specifically designed for physically challenged individuals and the modernization of the Bangabandhu National Stadium. Papon has expressed his anticipation for the completion of the Bangabandhu National Stadium's renovation by December and urged project managers to expedite the work.