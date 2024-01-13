Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities

The tranquility of a recent Friday evening at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on Race Course Road was disrupted by an unanticipated visit from the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Trusted sources confirm that the CCB, responding to allegations of irregularities involving licensed bookies, initiated a comprehensive search operation at the esteemed club.

Operation Snapshot

The CCB’s focused raid led to the seizure of several critical documents and the temporary closure of the cash counters at the club. The operation, shrouded in allegations of fraud, illegal betting, and ticket scalping, culminated in the confiscation of cash amounting to over ₹3 crore.

Target of the Investigation

BTC chairman Arvind Raghavan swiftly moved to clarify that the law enforcement agency’s scrutiny was targeted at the club’s 26 licensed bookies, and not the prestigious BTC itself. The bookies, now under a cloud of suspicion for irregular activities, are currently being interrogated by the police.

The Larger Picture

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the raids were executed against a backdrop of numerous complaints regarding irregularities and cheating during the races. The core accusations are rooted in suspected tax evasion by private bookies, casting a long shadow over the once untarnished reputation of the club.

This is not the first time the club has been at the center of a controversy. In December 2019, a similar police operation led to the seizure of Rs 96 lakh and the detention of more than 40 men for further questioning.

Despite the turmoil, the Turf Club and the police have ensured that there would be no disruption for the upcoming races, and that the incident will not pose any hindrance to race-goers.