en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bancroft’s Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Bancroft’s Exclusion from Test Squad Not Linked to Sandpaper Scandal: Cummins

In a recent development, Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins reached out to Cam Bancroft, the opening batsman from Western Australia (WA), addressing his exclusion from the national Test squad. Cummins conveyed to Bancroft that his non-selection had no connection with the infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal in Cape Town, in which Bancroft was involved. This incident had raised significant questions about its potential influence on the selection process.

Seeking Clarification

Bancroft felt the need to seek clarification from head selector George Bailey about his non-selection. Bailey, in response, confirmed that the past incident involving the sandpaper scandal was not a factor that was considered in the selection meetings. This clarification from Bailey is crucial as it highlights the commitment of the Australian cricket management to move past the incident and judge players based on their current form and merit.

Impact on Bancroft’s Career

Amidst concerns over Bancroft’s cricketing career, former Test player and WA cricket legend Simon Katich stepped forward to allay fears. He ensured that Bancroft’s international career was far from over, despite the 31-year-old facing another selection snub. His statement was particularly significant given the skepticism among WA cricket fans and former players around George Bailey’s reasoning for not selecting Bancroft for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Continued Sensitivities and Efforts for Resolution

The details surrounding Bancroft’s non-selection and the assurances provided by both Cummins and Bailey underline the ongoing sensitivities within cricket circles regarding the sandpaper saga. It also showcases the concerted efforts to move past the scandal and evaluate players based on their current performance and contribution to the game.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
41 seconds ago
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
In a startling revelation, an Australian mother, Khristine, unearthed a used band-aid steeped in black mold concealed within a tub of YoGo chocolate yogurt intended for her one-year-old toddler. The shocking discovery occurred with a product purchased from Coles Westmead, sparking significant concerns about the hygiene standards upheld at the YoGo Yogurt production facility, operated
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Victoria Man's Uber Escape Bid Ends in Arrest and Multiple Charges
18 mins ago
Victoria Man's Uber Escape Bid Ends in Arrest and Multiple Charges
Global Temperatures in 2023: A Dire Warning for Climate Action
26 mins ago
Global Temperatures in 2023: A Dire Warning for Climate Action
Police Shooting of Beloved Dog Deemed Traumatic: Officer Injured & Underwent Surgeries
10 mins ago
Police Shooting of Beloved Dog Deemed Traumatic: Officer Injured & Underwent Surgeries
Victorian Liberal Party Divided Over Plans to Raise Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Youth Crime Surge
11 mins ago
Victorian Liberal Party Divided Over Plans to Raise Criminal Responsibility Age Amid Youth Crime Surge
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
15 mins ago
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
Latest Headlines
World News
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
41 seconds
Shocking Discovery of Moldy Band-Aid inside Toddler's Yogurt Tub
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
48 seconds
Alan Cumming Criticizes UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for Dismissing Transgender Identities
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
48 seconds
White House Addresses Concerns Over Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Cancer Diagnosis
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
2 mins
Georgia McNeill: The Bravest WAG in Britain Amidst Joey Barton's Controversies
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Fan Killed in Hit-and-Run: A Sports Community in Sorrow
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
3 mins
Trump Supporters' Unwavering Loyalty: A Test of Political Efficacy versus Ethics
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
3 mins
Rafael Nadal and Richard Mille Launch New RM 35-03 Watch Featuring Butterfly Rotor
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
3 mins
Leadership Struggles Plague GOP in Key Battleground States Amid Internal Conflicts
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
3 mins
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
23 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
56 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app