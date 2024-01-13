en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase

History was made at the Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton as Banbridge, an Irish-trained equine, galloped to a victory, becoming the first of its kind to do so in the event’s history. The eight-year-old horse, trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden expertly by JJ Slevin, defied a significant absence of 275 days from racing to dethrone the previous year’s champion, Pic D’Orhy.

Banbridge Shines Despite Long Absence

Emerging as an icon of resilience, Banbridge returned to the racing field after a significant hiatus. Despite the long absence, the horse displayed an admirable performance, defeating the defending champion, Pic D’Orhy. The latter, which had set an early lead, faltered at the final fence, a critical mistake that paved the way for Banbridge’s victorious finish by one and three-quarter lengths at odds of 3-1.

Competition and Unforeseen Tragedy

While other contenders such as Notlongtillmay, Edwardstone, and Janidil were present, they could not significantly challenge the frontrunners. A noteworthy mention was Notlongtillmay, which made an attempt to advance but later experienced a tragic fatal fall at the last fence, casting a somber shadow over the race.

Banbridge: A Rising Star

Winning owner Ronnie Bartlett expressed satisfaction with Banbridge’s performance, commenting on the horse’s potential for improvement and the importance of good ground for its performance. Exhibiting a level of professionalism and maturity uncommon in its peers, Banbridge is now being considered for the prestigious Ryanair Chase. The horse’s odds were cut to 5-1 post-race, reflecting its newfound standing in the racing world. As the team waits for favorable ground conditions, which are known to enhance Banbridge’s performance, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the horse’s next move in the spring.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
4 mins ago
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Robyn McManus, a 28-year-old influencer hailing from Dublin, Ireland, embarked on a journey to battle her longstanding insecurity – a double chin. A consequence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and a reminder of her teenage bullying, Robyn sought refuge in a liposuction procedure performed at a leading Irish clinic. This quest for physical transformation, funded
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad
Four-Bedroom Home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh Listed for Sale
3 hours ago
Four-Bedroom Home in Curraheen, Glenbeigh Listed for Sale
Cork Man Faces Charges for Betting Office Robbery, Plea of Guilty Possible
3 hours ago
Cork Man Faces Charges for Betting Office Robbery, Plea of Guilty Possible
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
2 hours ago
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
3 hours ago
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
People Start Arriving as Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally
3 hours ago
People Start Arriving as Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
6 seconds
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
28 seconds
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
1 min
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
Victor Wembanyama: A Rising Star in the NBA
1 min
Victor Wembanyama: A Rising Star in the NBA
Quad-Cities Commemorates MLK Day Amid Political Caucuses
2 mins
Quad-Cities Commemorates MLK Day Amid Political Caucuses
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
2 mins
From Justice to Sports: A Round-up of the Latest News
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
2 mins
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
UN Envoy Calls for Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in Yemen
2 mins
UN Envoy Calls for Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in Yemen
Trump Leads as Iowa Caucuses Approach - New Narrative Emerges
2 mins
Trump Leads as Iowa Caucuses Approach - New Narrative Emerges
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
32 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
44 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app