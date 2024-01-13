Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase

History was made at the Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton as Banbridge, an Irish-trained equine, galloped to a victory, becoming the first of its kind to do so in the event’s history. The eight-year-old horse, trained by Joseph O’Brien and ridden expertly by JJ Slevin, defied a significant absence of 275 days from racing to dethrone the previous year’s champion, Pic D’Orhy.

Banbridge Shines Despite Long Absence

Emerging as an icon of resilience, Banbridge returned to the racing field after a significant hiatus. Despite the long absence, the horse displayed an admirable performance, defeating the defending champion, Pic D’Orhy. The latter, which had set an early lead, faltered at the final fence, a critical mistake that paved the way for Banbridge’s victorious finish by one and three-quarter lengths at odds of 3-1.

Competition and Unforeseen Tragedy

While other contenders such as Notlongtillmay, Edwardstone, and Janidil were present, they could not significantly challenge the frontrunners. A noteworthy mention was Notlongtillmay, which made an attempt to advance but later experienced a tragic fatal fall at the last fence, casting a somber shadow over the race.

Banbridge: A Rising Star

Winning owner Ronnie Bartlett expressed satisfaction with Banbridge’s performance, commenting on the horse’s potential for improvement and the importance of good ground for its performance. Exhibiting a level of professionalism and maturity uncommon in its peers, Banbridge is now being considered for the prestigious Ryanair Chase. The horse’s odds were cut to 5-1 post-race, reflecting its newfound standing in the racing world. As the team waits for favorable ground conditions, which are known to enhance Banbridge’s performance, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating the horse’s next move in the spring.