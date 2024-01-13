Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus

In a thrilling display of combat prowess at the recent ONE Championship event, Russian gladiator Alexey Balyko marked a decisive victory against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a catchweight bout set at 140lbs. The main event, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, witnessed a dynamic exchange of styles, with Balyko advancing with unrelenting punches and Suakim retaliating with sharp elbows. The initial rounds saw both fighters tasting the canvas but escaping major damage. The third round, however, marked the end of the bout when Balyko delivered a decisive counter strike, 22 seconds in, earning him his second consecutive win against a Thai opponent on this stage and a US$10,000 bonus.

Balyko’s Triumph Amidst a Sea of Fights

Balyko’s victory was not the only highlight of the event. Four other fighters also walked away with hefty US$10,000 performance bonuses. Thai strawweight Kompetch Fairtex bested French fighter Daren Rolland, Khunsuk Sor Dechapan knocked out Nueapetch Kelasport, Numpangna EagleMuayThai subdued Sho Ogawa, and Apiwat Sor Somnuk overpowered Elyes Kacem.

Opening MMA Flyweight Bout

In the event’s opening MMA flyweight bout, Coopar Royal staged a remarkable comeback against Komronbek Ortikov, securing a victory via a well-executed armbar submission. Khalim Nazruloev, on the other hand, continued his undefeated streak by overpowering Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu with ground and pound tactics.

A Night of Intense Fights

The event, characterized by a series of intense fights, showcased not only the athletes’ physical prowess but also their strategic acumen and sheer determination. Each match served as a testament to the fighters’ grit, resilience, and unwavering will to win, resulting in multiple athletes earning bonuses for their standout performances.