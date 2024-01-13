en English
Russia

Balyko Dominates at ONE Championship, Secures $10,000 Bonus

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
In a thrilling display of combat prowess at the recent ONE Championship event, Russian gladiator Alexey Balyko marked a decisive victory against Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in a catchweight bout set at 140lbs. The main event, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, witnessed a dynamic exchange of styles, with Balyko advancing with unrelenting punches and Suakim retaliating with sharp elbows. The initial rounds saw both fighters tasting the canvas but escaping major damage. The third round, however, marked the end of the bout when Balyko delivered a decisive counter strike, 22 seconds in, earning him his second consecutive win against a Thai opponent on this stage and a US$10,000 bonus.

Balyko’s Triumph Amidst a Sea of Fights

Balyko’s victory was not the only highlight of the event. Four other fighters also walked away with hefty US$10,000 performance bonuses. Thai strawweight Kompetch Fairtex bested French fighter Daren Rolland, Khunsuk Sor Dechapan knocked out Nueapetch Kelasport, Numpangna EagleMuayThai subdued Sho Ogawa, and Apiwat Sor Somnuk overpowered Elyes Kacem.

Opening MMA Flyweight Bout

In the event’s opening MMA flyweight bout, Coopar Royal staged a remarkable comeback against Komronbek Ortikov, securing a victory via a well-executed armbar submission. Khalim Nazruloev, on the other hand, continued his undefeated streak by overpowering Ilimbek Akylbek Uulu with ground and pound tactics.

A Night of Intense Fights

The event, characterized by a series of intense fights, showcased not only the athletes’ physical prowess but also their strategic acumen and sheer determination. Each match served as a testament to the fighters’ grit, resilience, and unwavering will to win, resulting in multiple athletes earning bonuses for their standout performances.

Russia Sports Thailand
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

