Sports

Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Baltimore Ravens Update Injury Report: Devin Duvernay Returns to Practice

In a significant development for the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Devin Duvernay is set to return to practice following his time on injured reserve. Duvernay, who has been a key player in the Ravens’ special teams, is expected to reclaim his role as the primary kick and punt returner. Having last played in Week 14, his return to the field will undoubtedly boost the team’s performance during the upcoming AFC’s Divisional Round.

Devin Duvernay: A Vital Cog in the Ravens’ Wheel

Despite having been sidelined due to injuries and newer additions to the Ravens’ wide receiver group, Duvernay’s contributions to the team have been significant. With limited receptions but notable returns, his re-entry into practice is a significant development for the team. In the 13 games he played this season, Duvernay returned 23 punts for 290 yards, including a notable 70-yard punt return. His average per punt return stands at an impressive 12.6 yards.

The Ravens’ Injury Report: An Overview

The Ravens’ injury report includes several players with varying statuses for the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Names like Odell Beckham Jr., Ronald Darby, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Hamilton figure on the list. However, the Ravens’ preparations have been impressive, with all 53 active roster players participating in Wednesday’s practice. Nonetheless, the absence of Lamar Jackson and Marlon Humphrey for the upcoming game is a blow to the team.

Impact on AFC’s Divisional Round

As the Ravens gear up for their confrontation with the Jaguars, the return of Duvernay has come at an opportune time. The Ravens, who have secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye during Wild Card Weekend, will play the lowest remaining seed next week in the AFC divisional round. The return of Duvernay, with his special teams contributions, will undoubtedly bring a significant boost to the team’s performance.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

