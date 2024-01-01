en English
NFL

Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season

The dust settles on Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season, revealing a postseason landscape laden with thrills, surprises, and record-breaking performances. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers emerged triumphant, securing the top seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively. This guarantees these powerhouses home advantage in their playoff games up to the Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Ravens and 49ers Secure Top Seeds

The Ravens’ victory over the 49ers, a testament to their tactical prowess and resilience, coupled with quarterback Lamar Jackson’s outstanding performance against the Miami Dolphins, has positioned him as a strong MVP candidate. This achievement comes despite a season not as statistically impressive as his 2019 MVP season. Jackson’s five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins not only solidified his MVP status but also earned the Ravens the top seed in the AFC.

Surprises and Record-breaking Performances

Joe Flacco, former Ravens quarterback now with the Cleveland Browns, displayed exceptional form, leading his team to secure the fifth seed. The Browns emerged as Super Bowl contenders, a testament to Flacco’s leadership and the team’s collective effort. The Browns and Detroit Lions both achieved double-digit wins for the first time since 1953, adding another layer of excitement to this NFL season.

On the 49ers’ front, Brock Purdy set a new franchise single-season passing yardage record, while running back Christian McCaffrey secured his first league rushing title. McCaffrey also joined a select group of players with 2,000 scrimmage yards in a season for multiple franchises, showcasing his versatility and skill.

Playoff Spots Clinched, Teams Eliminated

As the season progresses, three other teams, namely the Browns, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs, clinched playoff spots. However, it was curtains for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders as they were eliminated from contention. The Chicago Bears acquired the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, while the Chiefs extended their divisional title streak under coach Andy Reid to an impressive eight.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin maintained his record of never having a sub-.500 season, with his team still in playoff contention. As the NFL gears up for an exciting conclusion to the season, with playoff positions and draft picks still at stake, fans can look forward to more gripping action on the field.

NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

