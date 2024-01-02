Baltimore Orioles’ Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?

As the Major League Baseball offseason unfolds, the Baltimore Orioles are on an active hunt for a starting pitcher to reinforce their team. Despite a plethora of high-profile free agent pitchers like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Marcus Stroman being available, the Orioles’ chessboard has yet to see a move.

Potential Trade for Pitcher

However, the Orioles are not devoid of resources. They harbor the prospect capital necessary to orchestrate a trade for quality pitchers such as Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes. A prediction is swirling in the air that the Orioles will make a trade for a starting pitcher, but it will not be a name currently whispered in the rumor mills. General Manager Mike Elias carries a reputation for his strategic and often successful under-the-radar acquisitions.

Orioles Building on Recent Success

The Orioles’ quest for a starting pitcher continues as they aim to build on the recent triumph Baltimore sports have witnessed. With both the Ravens and Orioles clinching division titles in 2023, the city is buzzing with anticipation. Additionally, the Orioles have made significant strides in their international scouting efforts since the appointment of Koby Perez as their senior director of international scouting five years ago, thereby enhancing their pipeline of international talent.

Notable Prospects and Upcoming Decisions

Notably, Samuel Basallo now stands as baseball’s 46th prospect. As the new year dawns, the Orioles have pivotal decisions to make to fortify their roster before spring training. While the team won 101 games in the previous season and is looking to improve even further, the Orioles are still in search of that starting pitcher as the offseason progresses. With a wealth of options in the free agent market and the prospect capital to make a trade, it’s a game of strategy as the Orioles look to make an unexpected, yet potentially game-changing acquisition.