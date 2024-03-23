Baltimore Orioles Mourn Loss of Iconic Owner Peter Angelos at 94, Sale Pending

Baltimore Orioles announced the passing of their long-standing owner, Peter Angelos, at the age of 94, marking the end of an era for the franchise. Angelos, who led a group to purchase the Orioles in 1993 for $173 million, saw his family navigate through the team's highs and lows, culminating in a historic sale agreement earlier this year.

Legacy of Leadership

Under Angelos's ownership, the Orioles experienced playoff successes in the mid-90s and a resurgence in recent years, showcasing a promising young core poised for future triumphs. Despite health challenges, Angelos remained involved until his sons, John and Louis, took over operations in 2019, maintaining the family's dedication to the team's success and community involvement.

Transition of Power

The announcement of Angelos's passing comes amid a pivotal transition for the Orioles, with a $1.725 billion sale to private equity billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti pending approval. This sale, involving Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. as an investor, signals a new chapter for the franchise, promising to honor Angelos's legacy while steering the team towards new heights.

Reflecting on an Era

Peter Angelos's tenure as Orioles owner was not without its controversies, but his impact on the team and the sport of baseball is undeniable. As the Orioles and their fans mourn the loss of a pivotal figure, the pending sale of the team represents both an end and a beginning, offering a moment to reflect on Angelos's contributions and the future of the franchise under new stewardship.