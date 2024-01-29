Baltimore Orioles: High Anticipation for MLB Season as Ravens Exit NFL Playoffs

With the curtains drawn on the NFL season for Baltimore Ravens fans, the city's sporting attention now pivots towards the Baltimore Orioles, eagerly anticipating the upcoming MLB season. The Orioles, having been ousted from the previous season by the Texas Rangers, now stand at the crux of Baltimore's sports spotlight, especially given the Ravens' recent exit from the NFL playoffs.

Spring Training and Roster Realities

Spring training is a mere speck on the horizon, and Opening Day is just 59 days away. The reality settling among Orioles fans is that the team is likely to kick off the season with the current roster - a prospect that may not align with some supporters' hopes for additional moves. Yet, the Orioles' reputation as a solid team fuels optimism for a fruitful season ahead.

Weekend Accolades and Health Updates

Over the past weekend, the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson and manager Brandon Hyde were honored with the Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year Awards, respectively, by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA). In other Orioles updates, players Bruce Zimmermann and Keegan Akin have been reported as fit and ready for spring training. Anthony Sanders, the first base coach, has commended Heston Kjerstad's outfield defense, albeit with players Wells and Irvin still in limbo regarding their roles.

Prospects and Historic Milestones

MLB Pipeline has spotlighted Jackson Holliday as the top overall prospect for 2024, a promising sign for the Orioles' future. The Orioles' journey is also marked by numerous historical events, including significant signings and player acquisitions from yesteryears. These narratives serve as reminders of the team's resilience and capacity for greatness.