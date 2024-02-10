Baltimore Blast Makes History: First-Ever Outdoor Match in MASL

In a landmark moment for the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), the Baltimore Blast, under the helm of former Bermuda national team winger David Bascome, is poised to make history by hosting the first-ever outdoor match in the league's annals. The grand spectacle is scheduled to unfold at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson on March 23, starting at noon Bermuda time, with the Dallas Sidekicks as formidable opponents.

A New Chapter in MASL History

The idea for this unprecedented outdoor match was inspired by the successful execution of NHL games in outdoor stadiums. The Baltimore Blast, a team renowned for its indoor prowess, is now set to redefine the boundaries of arena soccer, promising an exhilarating experience for fans and players alike.

Since its inception in 1992, the Blast has carved out an impressive legacy in the MASL, clinching at least nine championship titles. Notably, between 2015 and 2018, the team achieved an unparalleled feat, securing three consecutive championships. Currently, the Blast holds the fifth position in the Eastern Division, boasting six wins from 13 matches.

The Baltimore Blast: A Legacy of Champions

The Blast's home ground, SECU Arena at Towson University, has been the stage for many victorious moments. The team's roster includes several Hall of Famers, such as Serbian player Srboljub "Stan" Stamenkovic, whose number 10 jersey has been retired by the Blast in recognition of his exceptional contributions.

As the Blast prepares to etch a new chapter in the MASL history, anticipation is mounting among fans and spectators. Ticket prices for the historic match range from $31.20 to $153.60, reflecting the event's significance and the excitement it has generated.

Blasting into the Future

The upcoming outdoor match not only signifies a bold step forward for the Baltimore Blast but also sets a precedent for the MASL. By venturing beyond the confines of indoor arenas, the Blast is paving the way for a new era in arena soccer, one that embraces innovation and challenges conventional norms.

As the countdown to March 23 begins, the Baltimore Blast stands ready to redefine the sport, blending tradition with novelty in a bid to create an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. The first-ever outdoor match in MASL history is not just a game; it's a testament to the power of vision, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Under the guidance of David Bascome, the Baltimore Blast is set to embark on an unprecedented journey, breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in arena soccer. The stage is set at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, the players are ready, and the world watches with bated breath as the Blast prepares to make history.