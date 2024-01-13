Ballynahinch Dominates City of Armagh in Rugby Derby

In the latest Ulster rugby derby, Ballynahinch celebrated a decisive 36-12 victory over the City of Armagh at Ballymacarn Park. This triumph marked their second consecutive derby win, strengthening their fifth-place position in the league.

Aaron Sexton Shines for Ballynahinch

Standout performer Aaron Sexton was instrumental in Ballynahinch’s victory, contributing two tries to the team’s impressive total of five. The first half of the game saw a close contest, with Ballynahinch narrowly leading 10-7 at the break.

Second Half Sees Ballynahinch Pull Away

However, the second half of the match saw Ballynahinch pull away with four additional tries. Despite a spirited effort and a try from Dylan Nelson, the City of Armagh couldn’t overcome the injuries to key players Timmy McNiece and Jude Postlethwaite. The victory was sealed by Ballynahinch with tries from John Dickson and Bradley Luney, both converted by Paul Kerr.

Impact on League Standings

City of Armagh’s loss is their sixth consecutive one, putting them in an unstable ninth place. Meanwhile, in other matches, Queen’s University faced another defeat, losing to St Mary’s College and sinking to the bottom of the table after a seven-game losing streak. Malone secured a narrow win against Ballymena, potentially helping them sidestep relegation. Banbridge was narrowly defeated by Greystones, despite leading in the first half. Instonians extended their bonus point win streak to 28 games after a tight match with Belfast Harlequins. In the 2C league, Clogher Valley defeated Omagh while Bangor lost to Tullamore.