Ballyclare Comrades FC Secures £673,000 Investment for State-of-the-art 3G Pitch and Clubhouse

Ballyclare Comrades Football Club embarks on a transformative journey, with a whopping £673,000 investment in facility improvements. This substantial financial backing comes from a collaboration between Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Irish FA, the UK Government, and a loan from the Club. The project's focal point involves the development of a state-of-the-art 3G pitch at Dixon Park, aiming to elevate grassroots football infrastructure and lure high-profile games to the Borough.

Advertisment

Funding Secured: A Collaborative Effort

The financial windfall for Ballyclare Comrades Football Club is the result of a collective effort by multiple entities. The Irish FA, the UK Government, and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council have each contributed to the cause, recognizing the importance of fostering local talent and enhancing community engagement. Additionally, the Club has taken a proactive approach by securing a loan to cover the remaining expenses.

A New Era: 3G Pitch and Clubhouse Development

Advertisment

Central to the project is the construction of a new two-storey clubhouse and a top-tier 3G pitch. These improvements will significantly bolster the Club's ability to support its burgeoning membership, which currently stands at over 550 individuals and 50 coaches and support staff. By providing modern, high-quality facilities, the Club aims to create a solid foundation for grassroots football and attract an even broader audience.

A Ripple Effect: Community Impact and High-Profile Games

The anticipated benefits of the project extend far beyond the Club's immediate sphere. The new facilities are expected to have a positive impact on the local community, offering a hub for sports enthusiasts and fostering a sense of camaraderie. Furthermore, the enhanced infrastructure may entice high-profile games to the area, raising the Borough's profile and potentially boosting the local economy.

Advertisment

Ballyclare Comrades Football Club's Business Development Director expressed gratitude for the support, stating, "We are incredibly grateful for the backing we have received from the various funding bodies. This investment will enable us to create a world-class environment for our members and the wider community, allowing us to contribute to the development of football in Northern Ireland."

As Ballyclare Comrades Football Club prepares to embark on this ambitious project, the excitement is palpable. The new facilities promise not only to enhance the Club's offerings but also to create a lasting legacy for generations to come. The investment in Irish League clubs, including Crusaders, Coleraine, and Newry City, underscores a commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a thriving football culture.

With today's date marking a significant milestone in the Club's history, the horizon brims with possibilities. As the first sod is turned on this transformative project, Ballyclare Comrades Football Club stands on the precipice of a new era, poised to make its mark on the football landscape.

Key Points: