Ballyboden St Enda's Advocates for Better Accommodation of Female Dual Players

In a bold move designed to champion the welfare of female athletes, Dublin's Ballyboden St Enda's GAA club has taken a proactive stance. The club has formally approached the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and the Camogie Association with a proposal that stands to revolutionize Irish women's sports. The idea? A one-club model for better accommodation of female dual players.

Addressing Fixture Congestion

The initiative aims to confront a persistent issue plaguing Irish female athletes: fixture congestion. Dual players, those exceptional athletes who play both Gaelic football and camogie, often find themselves facing a punishing schedule, especially during the championship season. Ballyboden St Enda's argues that the current system puts undue strain on these players, leading to fatigue, burnout, and a potential decline in performance.

A Call for Change

Ballyboden's call for change is backed by the firsthand experience of one of its own. Former Dublin defender and Ballyboden dual player, Rachel Ruddy, has spoken out about the rigorous demands of juggling matches in both codes. Ruddy, who ultimately chose football over camogie due to the stress of managing both, uses the successful one-club model for male dual players as a prime example of what could be. In the male model, hurling and football matches are scheduled on alternate weeks, easing the load on dual players.

Hope for the Future

Ballyboden, which boasted about eight or nine dual players last year, is hopeful for a positive response from the LGFA and Camogie Association. With the 2024 championships looming, the club has emphasized the need for early communication and coordination between the associations. Their objective? To prevent welfare issues for dual players and to ensure that every athlete can perform at their peak without compromising their health.