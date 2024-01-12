Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat

Ballinamallard United’s aspirations of clinching the Irish Cup were dashed, as they bowed out of the tournament following a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Newry City. The match at Ferney Park on Saturday was a tale of two halves, with the visitors taking a two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes, only for Ballinamallard to stage a spirited fightback before ultimately falling short.

Early Goals Rock Ballinamallard

Ballinamallard, managed by Tommy Canning, were caught off guard in the opening stages of the match. Newry City, who have been struggling in the league, capitalized on early errors made by the Mallards. A fumbled catch by goalkeeper Jamie Ray gifted Ciaran O’Connor the opportunity to open the scoring for Newry. This was followed by an under-hit pass from Aaron Harkin, which allowed Adam Salley to double the visitors’ lead.

Rallying for a Comeback

Despite the early setbacks, Ballinamallard refused to be written off. Goals from Simon Warrington and Alex Holder brought the hosts back into contention. The Mallards’ new formation, featuring three central defenders, began to find its rhythm, with the return of Richie Johnston to the defense and the inclusion of Harkin and Josh McIlwaine, who had been absent due to illness and a six-week layoff respectively.

Final Blow to Cup Dreams

With the momentum seemingly swinging in their favor, Ballinamallard were dealt a decisive blow when O’Connor netted his second goal in the 70th minute, restoring Newry’s lead. In a nail-biting finish, Ben McCann came close to salvaging a draw for Ballinamallard in the final minute, but his effort was in vain as the final whistle confirmed the end of the Mallards’ cup journey.