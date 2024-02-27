Ball State Golf Shines with Historic Performance at Dorado Beach Collegiate

The Ball State Cardinals golf team delivered an unprecedented performance at the Dorado Beach Collegiate tournament in Puerto Rico, marking a significant moment in the program's history by scoring 16 strokes under par. Despite a rain-out in the final round that left them in second place, the team's depth and quality were on full display, with Coach Mike Fleck commending the collective effort and individual standouts Kash Bellar and Alec Cesare's exceptional play.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Round

During the tournament, the Cardinals not only showcased their skill but also etched their name into the record books. The team's score of 16 strokes under par is now the best round in Ball State's golf history. This remarkable achievement was bolstered by strong performances from both seasoned players and newcomers alike, demonstrating the team's balanced and formidable lineup.

Standout Performers

Advertisment

Juniors Kash Bellar's and freshman Alec Cesare's contributions were especially noteworthy. Bellar's score, the second-lowest relative to par in the program's history, and Cesare's consistent play throughout the tournament highlighted the depth of talent within the team. Their success is a testament to the rigorous training and strategy employed by Coach Fleck, who has emphasized the importance of a well-rounded team approach to competitions.

Looking Forward

The Cardinals' exceptional performance at the Dorado Beach Collegiate sets a positive tone for their upcoming participation in the MAC and future competitions. Coach Fleck and the team are optimistic about their prospects, viewing this tournament as a stepping stone towards greater achievements. The blend of experienced leadership and fresh talent within the team suggests that this historic performance could be the beginning of a very successful season.

The Ball State Cardinals golf team's record-breaking outing at the Dorado Beach Collegiate not only showcases their potential but also serves as a reminder of the dynamic and evolving nature of collegiate golf. As they prepare for the challenges ahead, the team's focus, determination, and unity will be key factors in their pursuit of excellence on the national stage.