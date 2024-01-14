Ball State Cardinals Women’s Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook

In the world of sports, defeat often acts as the most potent teacher. The Ball State Cardinals women’s tennis team learned this lesson firsthand on their opening day, as they grappled with a formidable adversary, Purdue, only to lose all seven matches. While the defeat may appear daunting, head coach Sachin Kirtane viewed the event through an optimistic lens, choosing to perceive it as a valuable learning opportunity for his team.

The Uphill Battle Against Purdue

The Cardinals found themselves in the deep end right from the beginning as Purdue came out swinging. Their robust performance was evident in the swift victories they achieved in both the doubles and singles play, with all singles positions winning in straight sets. The Cardinals, despite their valiant efforts, found themselves overwhelmed by the sheer skill and strategy exhibited by the Purdue team.

The Promise of a Comeback

Nevertheless, coach Kirtane refuses to let this defeat dampen the spirits of his team. Given the limited practice time after the winter break and the recent changes within the team, including a new head coach and the loss of key players, he believes that this defeat will fuel their growth and improvement before conference play commences. Among the Cardinals who stepped onto the court were freshman Sarah Shahbaz and Isabelle Tanjuatco, along with sophomore transfer Sydney Hrehor. Despite the losses, they showed promise, their potential shining through their performances.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Also expressing confidence in the team’s potential was junior Ella Hazelbaker. The Cardinals aim to use this defeat as a stepping stone for improvement, setting their sights on their next match at home against Cleveland State University on January 27th. As they regroup and refocus, the Cardinals are proof that in sports, it’s not about how you fall, but how you rise again.