en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ball State Cardinals Women’s Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Ball State Cardinals Women’s Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook

In the world of sports, defeat often acts as the most potent teacher. The Ball State Cardinals women’s tennis team learned this lesson firsthand on their opening day, as they grappled with a formidable adversary, Purdue, only to lose all seven matches. While the defeat may appear daunting, head coach Sachin Kirtane viewed the event through an optimistic lens, choosing to perceive it as a valuable learning opportunity for his team.

The Uphill Battle Against Purdue

The Cardinals found themselves in the deep end right from the beginning as Purdue came out swinging. Their robust performance was evident in the swift victories they achieved in both the doubles and singles play, with all singles positions winning in straight sets. The Cardinals, despite their valiant efforts, found themselves overwhelmed by the sheer skill and strategy exhibited by the Purdue team.

The Promise of a Comeback

Nevertheless, coach Kirtane refuses to let this defeat dampen the spirits of his team. Given the limited practice time after the winter break and the recent changes within the team, including a new head coach and the loss of key players, he believes that this defeat will fuel their growth and improvement before conference play commences. Among the Cardinals who stepped onto the court were freshman Sarah Shahbaz and Isabelle Tanjuatco, along with sophomore transfer Sydney Hrehor. Despite the losses, they showed promise, their potential shining through their performances.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

Also expressing confidence in the team’s potential was junior Ella Hazelbaker. The Cardinals aim to use this defeat as a stepping stone for improvement, setting their sights on their next match at home against Cleveland State University on January 27th. As they regroup and refocus, the Cardinals are proof that in sports, it’s not about how you fall, but how you rise again.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
14 seconds ago
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
In a new study conducted by the University of New South Wales, a disconcerting trend has been unearthed regarding cycling fatalities in Australia. Although overall deaths have dipped by 1.1 percent in the past 30 years, a 3.3 percent rise has been observed in fatalities among cyclists above 60. When it comes to single-vehicle crashes,
Rising Cycling Fatalities Among Older Australians: A Cause for Concern
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
2 hours ago
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
3 hours ago
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
25 seconds ago
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
22 mins ago
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
2 hours ago
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
26 seconds
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
22 mins
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
2 hours
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
2 hours
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
3 hours
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
3 hours
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
3 hours
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
3 hours
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app