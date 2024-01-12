en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open

Former Australian Open champions, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber, are stepping back onto the tennis court after extended hiatuses, but this time, they’re carrying more than just their rackets and skill. Both are embracing the challenge of juggling motherhood with professional tennis as they return to Melbourne Park.

Wozniacki’s Wildcard Entry

Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam title in 2018, is back in Melbourne six years later as a wildcard entrant and a mother of two. Despite her current global ranking of 252nd and playing only a handful of matches since her return to the tour, Wozniacki remains undeterred. She acknowledges the difficulty of managing both her career and childcare but is confident in her ability to compete at the highest level. Her first match is against the 20th seed, Magda Linette.

Kerber’s Return to the Court

On the other hand, Kerber, the Australian Open champion of 2016, is now a mother as well. She is making her first Grand Slam appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open. Currently ranked 657th, Kerber faced a challenging comeback at the United Cup. Despite her ranking and the tough first-round match against 2022 finalist Danielle Collins, Kerber’s spirit remains unbroken. She even expresses excitement at the return of fellow tennis mothers to the sport, including Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka.

Former Champions Embrace Motherhood

The return of Wozniacki and Kerber to the Grand Slam circuit signifies a larger narrative within women’s tennis. An increasing number of players are managing the demands of motherhood while maintaining their professional careers. Both Wozniacki and Kerber have openly spoken about the unique challenges of balancing motherhood with their careers. Yet, they remain committed to competing at the highest level and serve as inspiring figures for tennis players worldwide.

0
Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
In a move that has sparked widespread discussion across Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has imposed a strict prohibition on its officers engaging in sports betting. This decisive measure was taken in the wake of a disconcerting incident where two on-duty police officers were caught on camera indulging in gambling activities at the Mwos
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
10 mins ago
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
17 mins ago
Unseen Heroes: TNT Broadcast Overcomes Challenges Amidst NBA Game Blowouts
Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus
3 mins ago
Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
8 mins ago
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
8 mins ago
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Latest Headlines
World News
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
2 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
3 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
3 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
5 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
8 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
8 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
9 mins
Former Michigan Lawmaker Larry Inman Acquitted in Federal Corruption Trial
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
9 mins
President Tinubu Under Fire: Public Backlash and Nigeria's Economic Crisis
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
10 mins
Nottingham Secures Victory Over Robbinsville, Coach Raba Hits 350th Career Win
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app