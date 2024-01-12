Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open

Former Australian Open champions, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber, are stepping back onto the tennis court after extended hiatuses, but this time, they’re carrying more than just their rackets and skill. Both are embracing the challenge of juggling motherhood with professional tennis as they return to Melbourne Park.

Wozniacki’s Wildcard Entry

Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam title in 2018, is back in Melbourne six years later as a wildcard entrant and a mother of two. Despite her current global ranking of 252nd and playing only a handful of matches since her return to the tour, Wozniacki remains undeterred. She acknowledges the difficulty of managing both her career and childcare but is confident in her ability to compete at the highest level. Her first match is against the 20th seed, Magda Linette.

Kerber’s Return to the Court

On the other hand, Kerber, the Australian Open champion of 2016, is now a mother as well. She is making her first Grand Slam appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open. Currently ranked 657th, Kerber faced a challenging comeback at the United Cup. Despite her ranking and the tough first-round match against 2022 finalist Danielle Collins, Kerber’s spirit remains unbroken. She even expresses excitement at the return of fellow tennis mothers to the sport, including Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka.

Former Champions Embrace Motherhood

The return of Wozniacki and Kerber to the Grand Slam circuit signifies a larger narrative within women’s tennis. An increasing number of players are managing the demands of motherhood while maintaining their professional careers. Both Wozniacki and Kerber have openly spoken about the unique challenges of balancing motherhood with their careers. Yet, they remain committed to competing at the highest level and serve as inspiring figures for tennis players worldwide.