NFL

Baker Mayfield’s Successful Surgery: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst a Challenging Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm EST
When the dust of the 2022 NFL season settled, the spotlight fell on Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback who, despite battling injuries, had his sights set on overcoming adversity. Mayfield, who played through afflictions to his foot, knee, and non-throwing shoulder, underwent surgery on his torn labrum, emerging with a video announcement that the operation was a ‘complete success.’

Mayfield’s Performance and Recovery

Mayfield’s performance throughout the season had seen a downturn from the previous year. With damning statistics in completion percentage, yards per game, touchdown passes, interceptions, and sacks taken, the Browns transformed from potential Super Bowl contenders to missing the postseason. Despite this, Mayfield is set to commence light throwing in April and is anticipated to be fully recovered by training camp, according to a team statement.

Retaining Trust in Mayfield

The Browns, however, remain steadfast in their decision to retain Mayfield as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Their trust lies in his potential to rebound from this challenging phase and his unwavering determination to improve. Mayfield plays under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, having not secured an extension last offseason, thereby making the upcoming season critical for his career.

NFL News and Updates

In other NFL news, updates on player inactives for Thursday Night Football, Week 17 injury reports, and rookie quarterbacks stepping into the limelight were reported. The NFL transaction hub continues to provide daily updates on league news. Players like Jarrett Stidham and Justin Jefferson were also highlighted for their respective teams’ performances. Meanwhile, Mayfield, playing every snap for the Bucs this season, leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers towards a possible NFC South title.

NFL
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

