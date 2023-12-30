Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics

In a critical appeal to the Sports Ministry of India, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has urgently called for the resumption of wrestling activities in the country. With a mere seven months left until the Paris Games, Punia’s plea underscores the need for immediate action amidst a period of inactivity in the wrestling community, which has been marred by internal conflicts and protests by wrestlers.

Wrestling in Limbo

The wrestling community’s turmoil has led to a complete halt in wrestling events, leaving no national championships or training camps to prepare athletes for the imminent Olympics. The root of this crisis lies in the grapplers’ protests against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Despite the election of a new WFI committee, headed by Sanjay Singh, the situation remains unresolved. The Sports Ministry has suspended the panel for constitutional violations related to the announcement of national youth championships, causing further delays in the resumption of wrestling activities.

Punia’s Plea and Athletes’ Anguish

Punia, a freestyle wrestler in the 65kg category and a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics, emphasized the critical contribution of wrestling to India’s Olympic legacy. With a streak of four consecutive medals in the past four Olympics, the sport’s significance cannot be understated. Punia stressed the need to swiftly get back to training for the athletes’ future success.

However, Punia is not alone in his concerns. Other wrestlers have voiced their discontent and taken drastic measures. Sakshi Malik, an Olympic bronze medallist, announced her retirement, while Vinesh Phogat, another renowned Indian wrestler, opted to return her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards as a form of protest. These actions accentuate the simmering discontent within the wrestling community.

Concerns for Paris Olympics

The current state of wrestling in India raises grave concerns about the country’s preparedness for the Paris Olympics. Without regular training and competitive events, the athletes risk falling behind their international counterparts. The wrestling community is grappling with uncertainty, and the athletes’ futures hang in the balance.

Punia’s call for action is a reminder of the urgency of the situation. It is a plea for the Sports Ministry to intervene and resolve the impasse, for the sake of the sport and the athletes who have dedicated their lives to it. The current crisis needs immediate resolution to ensure India’s robust presence in the wrestling arena at the Paris Olympics.