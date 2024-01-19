Bainbridge Boys Swim Team Makes a Splash with Dominating Season Opener

The Bainbridge boys swim team launched into the new season with a dominating performance against Bremerton on January 18. The Spartans left their mark by claiming a sweeping victory in every event, concluding with a resounding score of 130-31.

Commanding Performance by Spartan Swimmers

The meet unfurled with the 200-yard medley relay, where the Spartan team of Mathias Bang-Knudsen, Eddie Nakhuda, Ian Letson, and Liam O'Brien took the reins. They clinched the first place with a sterling time of 1:48.19, setting the tone for the rest of the meet. Following the relay, the 200-yard freestyle was swiftly won by Spartan Robbie Nakhuda, who clocked in at 1:56.67.

Spartans Dominate Individual and Relay Events

Other key events such as the 200 individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, butterfly, and 100-yard freestyle were also firmly grasped by Bainbridge swimmers. In the 200 individual medley, Sota Inoue led the pack, while Rylan Hopp claimed the 50 free, and Hayden Ludwig emerged victorious in the 100 free. The 500-yard freestyle saw Anderson clinching another win for Bainbridge. Reece Patti of Bremerton managed the best finish for his team, securing second place.

Relay Wins Seal Spartan Dominance

The Spartan team continued to make waves in the relays, winning the 200 free relay and concluding the meet with an emphatic win in the 400 free relay. The final relay team, consisting of Bang-Knudsen, Inoue, Robbie Nakhuda, and Elias Dean, left no room for competition. Individual victories also came from Rich in the backstroke and Letson in the breaststroke. The event concluded with the 400 free relay, marking an overall dominant performance by the Bainbridge boys swim team.