Bahria Club to Face Arambagh Club in Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament Finale

As the 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 reaches its climax, the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh prepares to host an electrifying finale between Bahria Club and Arambagh Club.

Edge-of-the-Seat Semifinals

In a thrilling and unpredictable semi-final, Bahria Club managed to squeak past Patars 2100 Club, with a final score of 61-56. The triumph was largely due to an exceptional performance by Behzad Khan, who netted a commendable 18 points. His stellar performance was complemented by his teammates Hamad Khan and Ali Hassan, who contributed 14 and 12 points respectively. Despite a brave effort and 21 points from Rana Athar, Patars 2100 Club fell short of a spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, Arambagh Club displayed their dominance over Civil Tigers Club, winning the match with a nine-point lead, 55-46. Hasan Ali was the star of the game for Arambagh Club, scoring an impressive 22 points.

Behind the Scenes

The matches were effectively officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf, along with technical officials Rajkumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner, Naeem Ahmed, and Zaima Khatun. The responsibility of match commissioner was handled by Mohammad Ayaz Munshi, and the event was orchestrated by esteemed journalist Akram Ustad.

Director General of KDA, Naveed Anwar Siddiqui, expressed KDA's unwavering support for the development of basketball in the region. The event also saw the presence of notable figures, heightening the prestige of the tournament.

The Final Showdown

The final match of the 7th Commissioner Cup Basketball Tournament 2024 promises to be an epic clash between Bahria Club and Arambagh Club. With both teams showcasing their prowess in the semifinals, the ultimate winner is anyone's guess. As the anticipation builds, fans can only hope for a game that matches the fervor and excitement of the tournament so far.