Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories

In a thrilling display of skill and precision, racers Khalid Najjar and Tariq Soofi celebrated consecutive victories in the recent Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge (BRMC) 2023/2024. The high-octane event took place at the globally recognized Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) in Sakhir, a venue known for its 1.414-kilometre CIKFIA track that challenges the abilities of even the most experienced karters.

Junior and Micro MAX Classes Owned by Najjar and Soofi

Najjar dominated the Junior MAX class, showcasing remarkable skill and tenacity. Achieving pole-to-flag victories in both rounds, Najjar maintained substantial leads over his competitors, revealing an enviable combination of speed, strategy, and kart control. Parallelly, Soofi mirrored this exceptional performance in the Micro MAX class. Soofi led every session, displaying a masterclass in karting and securing wins in both rounds.

Victories Shared in Mini MAX and Senior MAX Classes

In the Mini MAX and Senior MAX classes, the victories were more distributed. Round two saw impressive performances from Nasser Nass and Mohammed Alhassan, who emerged victorious in their respective classes. Round three, however, belonged to Leopold Juch and Rashid Khalifa. Khalifa’s win was particularly dramatic, as he was promoted to first place following a penalty applied to another driver, proving that every second counts on the track.

BRMC Series Continues

The BRMC series, featuring a wide array of age groups and nationalities competing in Rotax-powered karts, is a testament to the enduring popularity and competitive spirit of karting. With eight rounds in total, the series promises more intense racing action, with round four slated for January 26. As the dust settles on the track, the racers prepare for the next challenge, their sights set firmly on the victory podium.