Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event

In the heart of Sakhir, the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) is gearing up to host its famed Orange Media Open Track event this Saturday. Giving motorsport enthusiasts a unique chance to test their mettle on the circuit’s 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix track, this event is a must-attend for speed junkies and adrenaline seekers.

Experience of a Lifetime

Offering an unmatched experience, the Orange Media Open Track event allows participants to drive their own cars or motorbikes on the same track graced by professional racers in the Formula 1 and World Endurance Championship. The event is a popular fixture on the BIC calendar, attracting a considerable number of motorsport fans who crave the adrenaline rush that comes with driving on a professional racing circuit.

Ensuring Safety

Despite the thrill and speed, safety remains paramount at the event. Strict driving etiquette is enforced, with aggressive overtaking strictly prohibited. The driving behavior of each participant is closely monitored by officials to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. This controlled environment allows enthusiasts to push their vehicles to the limit without compromising safety.

Participation and Costs

Pre-booking costs for the event range from BD22 for a single session to BD82.500 for a full-day experience, with a slightly higher fee for on-the-day bookings. For those looking for additional guidance or wish to include extra drivers or passengers, there are other options available for an added charge. These include instructor-led sessions, ensuring that participants not only enjoy their time on the track but also learn valuable racing techniques.