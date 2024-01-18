Bahrain International Circuit Hosts Official Draw for 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) witnessed the official draw for the 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters, a prestigious event that has now become the first on this year’s World Series of Darts calendar. The draw ceremony, held at the Bahrain Rugby Football Club, brought together all 16 contenders for the championship, including eight of the top players from Asia and eight professionals from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

Competitive Matchups in the Offing

In the first round, reigning world champion, Luke Humphries, squares off against Abdulla Saeed, while the current World Cup winner, Gerwyn Price, goes head to head with Reynaldo Rivera. BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, and CBX CEO Carlo Boutagy had the honor of conducting this draw.

A Two-Day Darting Spectacle

The event spans over two days, featuring quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final match. The venue is a dome tent, ingeniously designed to replicate the ambiance of the UK’s famed Alexandra Palace. However, the event is not just about the darts. DJ sessions, fancy dress, and the opportunity to win prizes such as player-signed merchandise will keep the crowd entertained.

Ticket Availability and Collaborations

Tickets and hospitality packages are still up for grabs for those wanting to experience this darting extravaganza firsthand. The event is a collaborative effort, brought to life by BIC, CBX, the PDC, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

The stage is set for an epic tussle of darts in Bahrain, where only the most skillful and tenacious will emerge victorious.