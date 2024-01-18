en English
Bahrain

Bahrain International Circuit Hosts Official Draw for 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:27 am EST
Bahrain International Circuit Hosts Official Draw for 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters

The Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) witnessed the official draw for the 2024 Bahrain Darts Masters, a prestigious event that has now become the first on this year’s World Series of Darts calendar. The draw ceremony, held at the Bahrain Rugby Football Club, brought together all 16 contenders for the championship, including eight of the top players from Asia and eight professionals from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC).

Competitive Matchups in the Offing

In the first round, reigning world champion, Luke Humphries, squares off against Abdulla Saeed, while the current World Cup winner, Gerwyn Price, goes head to head with Reynaldo Rivera. BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, and CBX CEO Carlo Boutagy had the honor of conducting this draw.

A Two-Day Darting Spectacle

The event spans over two days, featuring quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final match. The venue is a dome tent, ingeniously designed to replicate the ambiance of the UK’s famed Alexandra Palace. However, the event is not just about the darts. DJ sessions, fancy dress, and the opportunity to win prizes such as player-signed merchandise will keep the crowd entertained.

Ticket Availability and Collaborations

Tickets and hospitality packages are still up for grabs for those wanting to experience this darting extravaganza firsthand. The event is a collaborative effort, brought to life by BIC, CBX, the PDC, and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority.

The stage is set for an epic tussle of darts in Bahrain, where only the most skillful and tenacious will emerge victorious.

Bahrain Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

