Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation: A New Chapter in Sports and Spirituality

Marking a momentous shift in its journey, the Baptist Sports Council in the Bahamas has undergone a transformation, rebranding itself as the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation. The relaunch symbolizes a renewed commitment towards fostering a robust organization that is capable of hosting both local and international sporting events.

Advertisment

Commitment to Sports and Spirituality

The federation's motto, "participating to bring honour and glory to God," is a testament to its devotion to both sports and spirituality. The restructuring extends beyond its name and motto, as the executive board has also been reshaped. The newly formed team comprises Brent Stubbs as the president, four vice presidents, an executive secretary, a recording secretary, and a treasurer. Additionally, the federation's advisors include Deacons Wellington Miller and Joanna 'Mother' Webb.

Endorsement and Future Goals

Advertisment

Rev Dr. Philip McPhee, president of the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, has endorsed the federation's relaunch. The federation has outlined ambitious goals for the future, which include hosting sporting teams from the Family Islands and the region in Nassau for competitive tournaments. The sporting disciplines that will be a part of these tournaments include basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, and cycling. Each of these sports will have a designated chairman responsible for operations.

Fit for Life Family Fun Run/Walk Race

In line with its relaunch, the federation has announced a Fit for Life Family Fun Run/Walk Race scheduled for Saturday, February 17. The race will kick off from the William Thompson Auditorium, accommodating multiple age categories and awards. Following the race, the federation plans to organize various sporting events encompassing volleyball, softball, cycling, basketball, and track and field. An installation ceremony for the new officers is to be held at the Mt Calvary Baptist Cathedral.

For further information, the federation encourages the community to stay connected through their email and Facebook page, marking a new chapter for this sports organization.