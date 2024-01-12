Bagnols Marcoule Pétanque Club Kicks Off Seasonal Training: A Blend of Competition and Camaraderie

The Bagnols Marcoule pétanque sports association (ASBM pétanque), under the leadership of President Alain Donnadieu, has marked the start of its seasonal training by attracting over a hundred members, including approximately thirty-five women. The training sessions take place at the Christian-Ville indoor bowling alley in Bagnols, where members engage in melee and disentanglement games every Wednesday afternoon.

Training and Competition

The club’s training strategy is designed to keep members engaged and competitive, with a system in place that rewards attendance and performance. Members earn points based on these criteria, with the ultimate goal of recognizing a male and female playing master at the end of the season. These internal games are pivotal in preparing participants for upcoming competitions.

On the competition front, the club is looking forward to the senior men’s triplets qualifying for the Gard championship on April 6. The women’s triplets will have their shot at glory in the Gard championship a day later, on April 7. The ultimate aim is to get the teams to advance to the regional and possibly the French championship, with two additional competitions planned for the summer.

Camaraderie and Youth Development

Beyond the competitive aspect, the club emphasizes the importance of enjoyment and camaraderie among its members. This sense of community is echoed by President Donnadieu, who is also deeply committed to the development of the youth segment. He has established a ball school for young people aged between 8 to 16 years, which also conducts training sessions on Wednesday afternoons.

To commemorate the start of the season, a galette des rois event for all licensees is set to take place on January 17th. This traditional French celebration involving a puff pastry cake is a fitting way to usher in a season of spirited sportsmanship and friendly competition.