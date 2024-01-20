Baghdad Bounedjah's Late Goal Secures Draw for Algeria Against Burkina Faso at Afcon

At the heart of the Peace Stadium in Bouake, a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match unfolded. Algeria's national football team, the 2019 champions, were on the brink of defeat against Burkina Faso. Yet, in the dying moments of the game, they managed to salvage a point, thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer scored by Baghdad Bounedjah, ending the match in a 2-2 draw.

Bounedjah's Late Strike

Bounedjah's decisive goal materialized from a corner five minutes into stoppage time, injecting hope into the Algerian squad while abruptly halting Burkina Faso's aspirations for an early progression to the next stage of the tournament. The late strike catapulted Bounedjah's overall tally of goals to three, earning him the joint-top scorer accolade of the tournament.

Group D Dynamics

With two games down in Group D, the dynamics are beginning to shape up. Burkina Faso, despite the draw, holds the group's reins with four points. Algeria, on the other hand, has two points and finds itself in need of a victory against Mauritania to advance. The Group D match painted a detailed account of a thrilling and intense encounter, with both teams having opportunities to secure a win.

Goals from Both Ends

Throughout the match, both teams demonstrated their scoring prowess. Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore netted for Burkina Faso, matching Bounedjah's brace for Algeria. The encounter was a testament to the sheer determination and tenacity of both squads, each striving to etch their mark on the tournament.