en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL’s Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL’s Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon

In a bold critique of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) scheduling, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos voiced his discontent. The crux of Broos’ argument was the PSL’s decision to persist with the league matches during the Christmas break, leaving players fatigued just days before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was set to kick-off in Ivory Coast.

PSL’s Intense Schedule Takes a Toll

Broos pointed out that the PSL’s relentless schedule, particularly over the last two months of 2023, didn’t offer the players the necessary downtime to recuperate. Illustrating his point, he indicated that teams like Sundowns were pressured into playing matches as frequently as every three days from August through December—a scenario he deemed unreasonable.

Concerns Over Player Injuries

Despite Bafana Bafana’s first Afcon match slated for Monday, Broos’ main concern lies with the potential for player injuries due to the lack of ample rest. He expressed worry over the injury of Mothobi Mvala, a key player who might miss Afcon due to a groin injury. His critique of the PSL extended to them not providing enough breathing space before the tournament, further jeopardizing player health.

Suggestions and Commentary

Beyond the issue of scheduling, Broos also ventured into other football-related topics. He justified the selection of an Orlando Pirates midfielder, suggested that Kaizer Chiefs should consider hiring a coach capable of assuring trophies, and offered his perspective on Bafana Bafana’s ongoing struggle to meet public expectations. In his view, the PSL’s recent decisions did not demonstrate full support for the national team, a sentiment that has likely added to the pressure on Bafana Bafana as they prepare for Afcon.

0
South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
25 seconds ago
Withdrawal of Charges in Machaka Radebe's Murder Case Stirs Controversy
In a startling development, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa’s Free State region has provisionally withdrawn charges against one of the two suspects accused in the gruesome kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old Machaka Radebe from Bloemfontein. The decision has sent ripples through the community, sparking questions and concerns over the course and integrity
Withdrawal of Charges in Machaka Radebe's Murder Case Stirs Controversy
Upcoming Discussion on Rescue Efforts in Ladysmith After Recent Floods
45 mins ago
Upcoming Discussion on Rescue Efforts in Ladysmith After Recent Floods
South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court
1 hour ago
South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court
2021 South African Road Safety Report Sheds Light on Tyre-Related Accident Risks
5 mins ago
2021 South African Road Safety Report Sheds Light on Tyre-Related Accident Risks
Robby Collins to Starlight Emerging Talents at Savanna Newcomer Showcase
21 mins ago
Robby Collins to Starlight Emerging Talents at Savanna Newcomer Showcase
Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate
40 mins ago
Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
45 seconds
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
47 seconds
Ghana's Black Stars Spark Cultural Pride with Kente Attire
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
52 seconds
Gabriel Attal Becomes France's Youngest Prime Minister Amid Political Challenges
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
1 min
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
2 mins
Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Strategy Intensifies: ICPC Chairman Pledges Personal Court Appearance and Technological Advancements
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
2 mins
Morocco's World Cup Triumph: A New Chapter in African Football
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
3 mins
Ghana's Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride at AFCON 2023
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
3 mins
Karnataka CM Forms Implementation Committees for Five Guarantee Schemes
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
4 mins
Buffalo Bills Clinch Close Win Over Miami Dolphins in Week 18 NFL Matchup
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
1 hour
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
1 hour
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app