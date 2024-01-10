Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL’s Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon

In a bold critique of the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) scheduling, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos voiced his discontent. The crux of Broos’ argument was the PSL’s decision to persist with the league matches during the Christmas break, leaving players fatigued just days before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) was set to kick-off in Ivory Coast.

PSL’s Intense Schedule Takes a Toll

Broos pointed out that the PSL’s relentless schedule, particularly over the last two months of 2023, didn’t offer the players the necessary downtime to recuperate. Illustrating his point, he indicated that teams like Sundowns were pressured into playing matches as frequently as every three days from August through December—a scenario he deemed unreasonable.

Concerns Over Player Injuries

Despite Bafana Bafana’s first Afcon match slated for Monday, Broos’ main concern lies with the potential for player injuries due to the lack of ample rest. He expressed worry over the injury of Mothobi Mvala, a key player who might miss Afcon due to a groin injury. His critique of the PSL extended to them not providing enough breathing space before the tournament, further jeopardizing player health.

Suggestions and Commentary

Beyond the issue of scheduling, Broos also ventured into other football-related topics. He justified the selection of an Orlando Pirates midfielder, suggested that Kaizer Chiefs should consider hiring a coach capable of assuring trophies, and offered his perspective on Bafana Bafana’s ongoing struggle to meet public expectations. In his view, the PSL’s recent decisions did not demonstrate full support for the national team, a sentiment that has likely added to the pressure on Bafana Bafana as they prepare for Afcon.