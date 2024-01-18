en English
Malaysia

Badminton Association of Malaysia Sets High Goals for BATC 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Badminton Association of Malaysia Sets High Goals for BATC 2024

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has recently set their sights high, aiming for the national team to secure a semi-final or better finish at the forthcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2024. This achievement would guarantee the team a position in the esteemed Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals. The championship is slated to occur at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, from February 13-18.

Coaching and Player Lineup

The coaching team, under the leadership of Rexy Mainaky, continues to deliberate on the final player lineup. With the registration deadline looming on January 26, the selection process is undoubtedly in its most critical stage. The team is set to compete against 15 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams, making the selection process all the more crucial.

BAM’s Confidence in the Team

Datuk Kenny Goh, the Secretary-General of BAM, has voiced his confidence in the team’s potential to qualify for the finals. These finals are due to take place in Chengdu, China, from April 28 to May 5. The national team’s success in the previous BATC, where they clinched the men’s team title and tied for third place in the women’s team event, bolsters Goh’s optimism.

Player Uncertainties and Confirmations

However, uncertainties linger around the participation of national men’s singles ace, Ng Tze Yong, due to a back muscle tear. His injury led to his withdrawal from the Malaysia Open and India Open, leaving his participation in the BATC up in the air. Meanwhile, professional men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, has confirmed his participation in the BATC through his social media platform.

Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

