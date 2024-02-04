'Bad Blood' Showdown: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke for British and Commonwealth Titles

In a showdown billed as 'Bad Blood', undefeated heavyweight rivals Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke are set to go head-to-head for the British and Commonwealth Titles. The highly anticipated match will take place on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London.

Titans in the Ring

The reigning champion, Wardley, currently boasts a flawless 17-0 record, with an impressive 16 knockouts to his name. He demonstrated his prowess in his last fight by knocking out David Adeleye on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. On the other hand, Clarke, a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze Medallist, has an 8-0 record with 6 knockouts, proving his worth by securing a victory over former world title challenger Mariusz Wach and knocking out David Allen in the sixth round.

A Showdown of 'Bad Blood'

This fight is not just about titles or records, but about settling a simmering rivalry that has reached boiling point. Following a cancelled purse bid last year, the 'Bad Blood' between the two heavyweights has added serious spite to their upcoming clash. Both fighters have expressed confidence in their abilities and readiness to settle the score once and for all.

Implications for the Domestic Boxing Division

The match is expected to be a significant event in the domestic boxing division, with both fighters looking to maintain their unbeaten records and secure the prestigious titles. The fight will be the headline event of an action-packed fight card in London, and anticipation is high for this British heavyweight classic. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Peacock in the USA.