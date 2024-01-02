Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL

In a sport as fast-paced and unpredictable as hockey, the significance of a backup goaltender cannot be understated. Two shining examples of this are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars who have managed to maintain competitive edges in the absence of their starting goalies, thanks to the performances of their backups.

The Lightning Strikes With Backup Power

The Lightning, in particular, have shown resilience in the absence of their starting goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, due to the reliable presence of Jonas Johansson. His solid performance as a backup goalie has helped the team keep their competitive edge alive.

Stars Shine Bright With Wedgewood

Similarly, the Dallas Stars have coped admirably without their starter, Jake Oettinger, thanks to the commendable performance of Scott Wedgewood. The goaltender, who joined from the Arizona Coyotes, has gained particular attention this season by stepping into the starter’s role following Oettinger’s injury in December. With a respectable save percentage and goals against average, Wedgewood has helped the Stars secure crucial wins.

Continued Performance Despite Absence

Oettinger, who has been the first-choice goaltender since the 2021-22 playoffs, is currently week to week, but that hasn’t hindered the Stars. Despite his absence and a slight dip in his statistics this season, the Stars have continued to perform well, being just one point behind the Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division with games in hand. This success story underscores the importance of having a strong goaltending duo to stay competitive throughout the season and into the playoffs.

In the broader spectrum, the role of backup goalies is gaining more importance. The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Dennis Hildeby from the AHL to fill a goaltending spot after placing Ilya Samsonov on waivers. Hildeby, one of the top rookie goaltenders in the AHL, is expected to make his NHL debut soon. He brings to the table a winning pedigree and is known for his dedication and technical pursuit in goaltending.

Moreover, the NHL trade deadline is approaching and several teams are looking to add depth to their goaltending. Teams like the Kings, Oilers, Devils, and Hurricanes are potential buyers for goalies, emphasizing the increasing demand for reliable backup goalies in the league.