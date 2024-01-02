en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Backup Goalies: The Unsung Heroes of the NHL

In a sport as fast-paced and unpredictable as hockey, the significance of a backup goaltender cannot be understated. Two shining examples of this are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars who have managed to maintain competitive edges in the absence of their starting goalies, thanks to the performances of their backups.

The Lightning Strikes With Backup Power

The Lightning, in particular, have shown resilience in the absence of their starting goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, due to the reliable presence of Jonas Johansson. His solid performance as a backup goalie has helped the team keep their competitive edge alive.

Stars Shine Bright With Wedgewood

Similarly, the Dallas Stars have coped admirably without their starter, Jake Oettinger, thanks to the commendable performance of Scott Wedgewood. The goaltender, who joined from the Arizona Coyotes, has gained particular attention this season by stepping into the starter’s role following Oettinger’s injury in December. With a respectable save percentage and goals against average, Wedgewood has helped the Stars secure crucial wins.

Continued Performance Despite Absence

Oettinger, who has been the first-choice goaltender since the 2021-22 playoffs, is currently week to week, but that hasn’t hindered the Stars. Despite his absence and a slight dip in his statistics this season, the Stars have continued to perform well, being just one point behind the Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division with games in hand. This success story underscores the importance of having a strong goaltending duo to stay competitive throughout the season and into the playoffs.

In the broader spectrum, the role of backup goalies is gaining more importance. The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Dennis Hildeby from the AHL to fill a goaltending spot after placing Ilya Samsonov on waivers. Hildeby, one of the top rookie goaltenders in the AHL, is expected to make his NHL debut soon. He brings to the table a winning pedigree and is known for his dedication and technical pursuit in goaltending.

Moreover, the NHL trade deadline is approaching and several teams are looking to add depth to their goaltending. Teams like the Kings, Oilers, Devils, and Hurricanes are potential buyers for goalies, emphasizing the increasing demand for reliable backup goalies in the league.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ottawa Senators Eye Veteran Forward, Rangers Weigh Options as NHL Trade Deadline Approaches

By Salman Khan

Navigating the NHL DFS Landscape: January 2, 2024 Insights

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Seek to Bolster Penalty Kill Performance: A Deep Dive

By Salman Khan

Toronto Maple Leafs: Three Players Eye Fresh Start in 2024

By Salman Khan

The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials ...
@Hockey · 2 hours
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials ...
heart comment 0
Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter

By Salman Khan

Kitchener Rangers Triumph Over Oshawa Generals in Thrilling Encounter
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up

By Salman Khan

NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
Jaromir Jagr: The Oldest NHL Player to Record a Hat Trick

By Salman Khan

Jaromir Jagr: The Oldest NHL Player to Record a Hat Trick
Canada’s Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia

By Salman Khan

Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
Latest Headlines
World News
Texans and Colts Set for Decisive Playoff Determiner
24 seconds
Texans and Colts Set for Decisive Playoff Determiner
New Mexico Lobos vs Colorado State Rams: A Battle of College Basketball Titans
33 seconds
New Mexico Lobos vs Colorado State Rams: A Battle of College Basketball Titans
Indian Government Establishes Finger Print Bureau in IIOJK: Security Measure or Suppression Tool?
35 seconds
Indian Government Establishes Finger Print Bureau in IIOJK: Security Measure or Suppression Tool?
New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Advocates for Asbestos Exposure Compensation
37 seconds
New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Advocates for Asbestos Exposure Compensation
Concerns Raised Over Tekken 8's Color-Blind Accessibility Options
55 seconds
Concerns Raised Over Tekken 8's Color-Blind Accessibility Options
'Tekken 8' Introduces Accessibility Features for Color Blind Players: Concerns Raised
56 seconds
'Tekken 8' Introduces Accessibility Features for Color Blind Players: Concerns Raised
Frankie Kazarian Advocates for Return to Wrestling Fundamentals
1 min
Frankie Kazarian Advocates for Return to Wrestling Fundamentals
Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy
2 mins
Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
2 mins
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
20 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
29 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app