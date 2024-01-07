Bachchan Family Rallies Behind Abhishek’s Kabaddi Team, Quashes Divorce Rumors

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 witnessed the power of Bollywood yesterday, as the illustrious Bachchan family rallied behind Abhishek Bachchan’s team, the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The family’s presence in the stands, donned in the team colors, was a grand spectacle, amplifying the sports excitement. The team, reigning champions of the PKL, registered a significant victory against U Mumbai with a score of 41-31, further bolstering their reputation.

Bachchan Family’s Unwavering Support

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their daughter Aaradhya were captured by the cameras of Star Sports, passionately cheering for the Pink Panthers. Their support was not just for the team but also a testament to their solidarity behind Abhishek Bachchan. The video, which was shared extensively across social platforms, showcased the family’s unity and their shared love for the sport.

Refuting Rumors, Celebrating Victories

The family’s public outing together also served to debunk rumors of a rift between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Fans were relieved to see the couple together, actively supporting their team and each other. This spectacle of unity and familial support was a resounding statement to the world, effectively quelling all speculations about their personal life.

A Year of Significance for the Bachchans

The year 2023 has been momentous for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ The grand premiere was a star-studded affair, with the proud family in attendance. In addition, Amitabh Bachchan publicly expressed his admiration for his granddaughter, Aaradhya’s school performance, in a personal blog post. His pride in her natural stage presence was palpable, adding another feather to the Bachchan family’s cap.