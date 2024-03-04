Baby Sips on Hard Seltzer During USWNT Victory Over Colombia, Sparks Online Buzz

In an unexpected twist during the USA vs. Colombia CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup quarterfinal, a baby became the center of attention, not for its cuteness, but for appearing to sip on a Truly hard seltzer can. The incident, captured during the CBS Sports broadcast, showcased the lighter side of soccer fandom as the United States clinched a 3-0 victory, securing their place in the semifinals against Canada.

Unexpected Star of the Match

The moment occurred in the 73rd minute of the game, with the USA team dominating the field. All eyes momentarily shifted from the stellar performances of Lindsey Horan, Jenna Nighswonger, and Jaedyn Shaw to the stands where a dad and his young child were enjoying the match. The child, in a display of innocent curiosity, was seen holding and attempting to drink from a can of Truly hard seltzer, sparking a mix of amusement and criticism from viewers. While some saw it as a harmless moment of hilarity, others debated the appropriateness of allowing a child to handle an alcoholic beverage container, even if it was presumably empty.

Soccer, Seltzer, and Social Commentary

This incident sparked a broader conversation on social media, juxtaposing the image of the baby with the can against cultural stereotypes and the fervent patriotism often displayed at international sporting events. The debate touched on themes of responsible parenting, national identity, and the commercialization of sports events. Despite the divergent opinions, the consensus leaned towards the image being a light-hearted moment in an otherwise intense match.

On the Field: USWNT's Path to Victory

While the Truly Baby stole hearts and headlines, the real story of the day was the USWNT's commanding win over Colombia. Following a surprising loss to Mexico, the team, under the guidance of interim coach Twila Kilgore, showcased their resilience and skill. With goals from Nighswonger, Shaw, and Horan, and a standout performance by Alex Morgan, the team not only redeemed themselves but also set the stage for a highly anticipated semifinal clash with Canada. The victory was a testament to the strategic adjustments and the depth of talent within the team, highlighting the bright future of women's soccer in the United States.

As the dust settles on the match and the internet's fascination with the Truly Baby, the focus now shifts to the upcoming semifinal. The incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected moments that often accompany sports, bringing lightness to the competitive spirit of the game. As the USWNT prepares for their next challenge, fans and players alike will hope for a match that's memorable for the soccer prowess displayed on the field, with any sideline entertainment being just a bonus.