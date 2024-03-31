Babar Azam Reinstated as Pakistan White-ball Captain, Shaheen Afridi Sidelined Ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi expressed his surprise over Babar Azam's reappointment as the captain of the Pakistan white-ball teams, sidelining Shaheen Shah Afridi. This significant change in leadership arrives as Pakistan gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup, marking a pivotal shift in the team's strategy. Shahid Afridi, voicing his opinion on social media, argued that Mohammad Rizwan would have been a better choice for T20I captaincy, although he extends his support to Babar Azam and the national team under the new leadership structure.

Leadership Shake-Up

In a surprising move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the reinstatement of Babar Azam as the captain for both T20I and ODI formats, a role he stepped down from after Pakistan's early exit from the ODI World Cup last year. This decision followed a short stint of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the T20I captain, which included a disappointing series loss against New Zealand. The leadership changes come in the wake of administrative adjustments within the PCB, with a new executive committee led by Mohsin Naqvi taking the helm.

Public Reaction and Expert Opinions

The reappointment of Babar Azam has sparked mixed reactions among fans and cricket experts. While some celebrate the return of a successful captain, others, including Shahid Afridi, question the timing and reasoning behind the change, especially considering Mohammad Rizwan's commendable performance and leadership potential. The decision has also reignited discussions on the selection