B.C. Lions Secure Keon Hatcher for Three More Years

The B.C. Lions, a stalwart of the Canadian Football League (CFL), have solidified their offensive lineup by locking down American wide receiver Keon Hatcher for another three years. This move ensures that Hatcher, who was on the brink of free agency, will continue to don the B.C. Lions' jersey until the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Advertisment

Fierce Competitor on the Gridiron

Seen as an instrumental figure in the Lions' offensive plays, Hatcher made a substantial contribution to the team in the previous season. He amassed 78 receptions that covered a total of 1,226 yards, crossing the end zone six times in just 14 games. This remarkable performance almost propelled him to the top of the CFL's receiving yards chart, further solidifying the impact of his presence on the field.

A Career-High in the Semifinals

Advertisment

In the West Division semifinal against Calgary, Hatcher's performance reached a new pinnacle. He recorded a career-high with nine catches that summed up to 195 yards, coupled with a touchdown. This performance not only showcased his skills but also underscored his crucial role in the team's offensive strategy. Unfortunately, his season was abruptly ended by an Achilles injury during the conference final against Winnipeg.

Looking Ahead to the 2024 Season

Standing at six-foot-one, Hatcher has been a significant presence in the B.C. Lions for three seasons. In his 43 regular-season games, he has accrued 165 catches, covered 2,463 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns. With his contract extension, the Lions will look forward to Hatcher's return to the field in the 2024 season, after recuperating from his Achilles injury. His dedication and optimism for the upcoming season are a testament to his character and commitment to the team.