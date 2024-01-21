Azerbaijani Shooting Team Gears Up for H&N Cup 2024

The Azerbaijani shooting team, a group of 10 snipers famed for their precision and skill, has been officially slated to participate in the prestigious H&N Cup 2024 in Munich, Germany. The announcement falls ahead of the competition scheduled to take place between January 23 and January 28, where the athletes will be demonstrating their marksmanship in the 10-meter air pistol shooting category.

Meet the Azerbaijani Sharpshooters

Under the seasoned leadership of head coach Irada Ashumova and coach Khanum Astanova, the team comprises figures of sterling reputation. The roster includes Elvin Astanov, Uzeyir Tapdygly, Rasul Mamedov, Ramiz Khalilov, Imran Garayev, Vladislav Kalmykov, Hanna Aliyeva, Nazrin Abbasly, Leyli Aliyeva, and Zeynab Sultanova. These marksmen and markswomen, each with their unique strengths, are united by a single goal - to make Azerbaijan proud.

Targeting Victory at the H&N Cup

The H&N Cup, a significant event in the international shooting calendar, is known for gathering the best shooters from around the world. As such, the Azerbaijani team's participation is a testament to their exceptional abilities and dedication. The athletes are currently preparing vigorously for the competition, honing their skills and refining their strategies.

Anticipation and Expectations

As the world looks forward to the H&N Cup 2024, anticipation for the Azerbaijani team's performance escalates. With their tenacity, expertise, and the invaluable guidance of coaches Ashumova and Astanova, the team is poised to make a strong impact at the event. Their quest for victory at Munich promises to be a thrilling chapter in the annals of Azerbaijani sports history.