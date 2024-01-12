Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic

Renowned actor Ayushmann Khurrana has officially been cast as the legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly in an upcoming biopic. The project, eagerly awaited by Hindi cinema and cricket enthusiasts alike, marks a significant collaboration in the Indian film industry. It unites the talents of Khurrana, famed director Vikramaditya Motwane, and producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg from Luv Films.

Ayushmann Khurrana: A Perfect Fit for the Role

Khurrana’s association with this project is notably fitting due to his left-handed batting style, akin to that of Ganguly himself. This casting choice ensures an authentic portrayal of the cricket icon, facilitating a deeper connection with the audience. Khurrana, the producers’ preferred choice since the inception of the project, is now set to commence intensive cricket training in preparation for the role.

Anticipated Release and Production Details

The film’s shooting is scheduled to start in the latter half of 2024, suggesting a significant timeline for Khurrana’s training and character development. The film is expected to encapsulate iconic moments from Ganguly’s illustrious career with high production value and a captivating musical score.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane Returns to the Project

Motwane, known for his critically-acclaimed works like ‘Udaan’ and ‘Lootera,’ has returned to helm this film. Initially the directorial choice for the biopic, Motwane had stepped down due to other commitments. The reasons for his comeback are unspecified, but reports suggest a keen enthusiasm to depict Ganguly’s story with innovative cinematic techniques. This project is anticipated to be a unique blend of Motwane’s directorial finesse and Khurrana’s acting prowess, promising a cinematic masterpiece.